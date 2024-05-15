World Championship Recap - 15.05.24

Slovakia 4, Poland 0

Another game, another win.

Slovakia picked up their third victory of the tourney, cruising to a shutout victory Wednesday over Poland.

Martin Pospisil was held off the scoresheet but played an impactful game that Flames fans have become familiar with. His 18:22 of ice time was second among forwards as he notched three shots on goal and went 12-for-18 in the faceoff dot.

Slovakia wasted little time getting the party started as two minutes into the tilt, Tomas Tatar would find himself alone in front of the Poland net, pulling a couple quick dekes before sending it over to Lukas Cingel who had a yawning cage to fire into.