World Championship Recap - 13.05.24

Pospisil, meanwhile, finished with 16:42 in ice time and was an impressive 60% (8-4) in the faceoff dot, as he continues to show comfort at centre after playing on Nazem Kadri’s wing for most of the 2023-24 NHL season.

He now leads the tournament with two goals and four helpers in only three games.

Trailing 4-1 after 40 minutes, the Americans – led by Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Luke Hughes – staged a furious, three-goal rally to send the game to overtime.

Pinto’s goal breathed life into the American side at 4:32 of the third, before Tkachuk scored the goal of the tournament with a sublime solo effort, turning Patrik Koch inside out down the right side and slipping a shot five-hole. Hughes then tied it with a snapper from the right circle with 3:22 to play.

Kelemen and Libor Hudacek supplied the early offence in a first period that saw the Slovaks widely out-play their American counterparts.

Kelemen opened the scoring at 3:17, converting a beautiful spin-around centring pass from Matus Sukel, as Seth Jones and Michael Eyssimont were caught puck-watching. Hudacek then made it 2-0 at 11:26, plunging home a loose puck off the rush after Tomas Tatar made a move to the net.

Pospisil got in on the action at the end of the first, engaging Tkachuk at the buzzer and wrestling with the American captain before the fracas was eventually broken up.