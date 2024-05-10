World Championship Recap - 10.05.24

Slovakia 4, Germany 6

After a scoreless first period, Germany jumped out to a 2-0 lead on powerplay tallies from Dominik Kahun and Jonas Muller.

But Slovakia answered back - first on a goal from Marek Hrivik at 16:06 before Pospisil earned a helper on defenceman Martin Fehervary’s equalizer just over two minutes later.

The Flames winger won a puck battle at the side of the German net, wheeled back to the point before flipping a backhand saucer pass to tee up Fehervary’s one-timer from the middle of the ice.

Germany reclaimed the lead with 29 seconds left in the middle frame to take a 3-2 lead into the break, then extended their advantage at the 4:27 mark of the third period on a goal from Marc Michaelis.

The two sides combined for four more goals over the final six minutes of play, with Leonhard Pfoderl’s marker at 16:02 of the frame standing up as the decider.

Pospisil finished the contest with an assist, two shots on goal and four penalty minutes from his 15:00 of ice-time.

Slovakia’s next action is Sunday at 4:20 a.m. MT versus Kazakhstan.

Andrew Mangiapane and Team Canada open their World Championships campaign Saturday at 4:20 a.m. MT against Great Britain.