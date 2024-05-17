Making their list.

And checking it twice.

With an abundance of capital at next month’s NHL Draft in Las Vegas, Flames management is taking time to get their strategy in order, in order to capitalize on a talented Class of 2024.

After three days of meetings this week at the Scotiabank Saddledome, the group has a clearer picture of how the Draft could unfold, and a shopping list that would rival that of any youngster poring over pages in the Wishbook once upon a time.

Calgary has eight picks over the first four rounds of this year’s Draft, including a pair of first-rounders.

Director of amateur scouting Tod Button figures those two selections will help the Flames hit the ground - or Draft floor - running.

“At number nine, we’re going to get a really good player, a top player, there’s no question about that,” he said Wednesday during a break in the meeting schedule. “I think we came into the year not knowing as much about this draft, maybe, or the quality of it, and I think a lot of players have stepped up, they’ve improved during the year.

“At the start, I might have told you maybe it’s just an average Draft, I think it’s a really good Draft, that’s why I think our group is really excited about not just the ninth-overall pick, but all the other picks we’re going to get in the two days we’re there.”

For Button and his scouts, the meetings offer the opportunity to get together after a long season of travel.

Each scout has their area of expertise, from Western Canada, to Quebec, to Europe and everywhere in-between.

But the get-together provides everyone the opportunity to reach a consensus, even if it means putting personal preferences aside.

“We can’t do it any other way except to rank them, like you’ve got to have an order, one guy ahead of the other,” Button said. “There’s a little bit of battling going on in there, but it’s productive.

“It’s really important that we get the list right, so that we get to the table and (General Manager Craig Conroy) has a really good idea of what we’re going to do.”