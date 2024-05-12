World Championship Recap - 12.05.24

Denmark 1, Canada 5

The Canadians made it two wins in as many tries with a 5-1 victory over Denmark Sunday.

Canada started early, jumping out to a 2-0 first-period lead on goals from Connor Bedard and Dylan Cozens, the latter goal coming on a powerplay with 4:35 left in the frame.

Denmark replied with the lone goal of period two, as Christian Wejse counted his first tally of the tournament at the 6:15 mark.

But Bedard restored Canada’s two-goal advantage early in period three, scoring his second goal of the game and third of the tourney when he tapped a loose puck into the yawning cage from just outside the Danish crease.

Dawson Mercer added insurance with an empty-net marker with two minutes to play, before Pierre-Luc Dubois salted the game away with a powerplay goal 21 seconds from time.

Jordan Binnington turned away 19 shots to secure the victory for Canada.

Mangiapane finished the game with one shot on goal in 15:02 of playing time.