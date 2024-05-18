Andrew Mangiapane and Martin Pospisil were both on the winning end of their respective contests as play continued Saturday at the IIHF World Championship in Czechia.
World Championship Recap - 18.05.24
Mangiapane earns assist in win over Finland ... Pospisil, Slovakia double up France
Canada 5, Finland 3
The Finns quickly jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but Mangiapane made an impact play to help Canada get back on track.
The Flames winger chased a Finn behind his net, finished a check against the wall and stripped the puck away before dishing to an open Dylan Cozens in the slot.
Cozens buried his fourth goal of the tourney, then Brandon Tanev netted the equalizer less than two minutes later as the teams went into the break tied 2-2.
The Finns went ahead 6:07 into the middle stanza on a goal from Jesse Puljujarvi, but again, Canada tied things up before the period was through on a goal from defenceman Owen Power.
Brandon Hagel put Canada ahead for good 1:32 into the third period before Dawson Mercer iced the contest with an empty-netter.
Mangiapane finished +2 on the day, with one assist to show from his 13:37 of playing time.
Jordan Binnington made 29 saves to earn the victory in goal.
France 2, Slovakia 4
Pospisil’s Slovak side moved into third place in Group B after upending France 4-2 in Ostrava.
Libor Hudacek broke the game open with a pair of second-period tallies, while former Red Deer Rebels and Kootenay Ice defenceman Mario Grman factored in with a goal and an assist.
Pospisil, who has been playing at centre for Slovakia throughout the tournament, took a team-leading 21 faceoffs Saturday. He finished the game with two shots on goal over 16:31 of playing time.
France outshot Slovakia 27-24.
Mangiapane and Pospisil are both back in action Sunday afternoon at 12:20 p.m. MT.
The Canadians continue play in Group A versus Switzerland, while Slovakia faces off against Latvia.