World Championship Recap - 18.05.24

Canada 5, Finland 3

The Finns quickly jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but Mangiapane made an impact play to help Canada get back on track.

The Flames winger chased a Finn behind his net, finished a check against the wall and stripped the puck away before dishing to an open Dylan Cozens in the slot.

Cozens buried his fourth goal of the tourney, then Brandon Tanev netted the equalizer less than two minutes later as the teams went into the break tied 2-2.