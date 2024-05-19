World Championship Recap - 19.05.24

The Swiss returned fire with under 10 to play in the period, with their red-hot powerplay - featuring the likes of Nico Hischier, Roman Josi and Kevin Fiala - improving to 10-for-24 in the tournament.
Fiala scored on a play we saw numerous times with the LA Kings this year, curling off the wall and into a shooting position at the left circle, before snapping it five-hole on Jordan Binnington.
After Romain Loeffel gave the Swiss their first lead with a point shot through traffic early in the second, Fiala was given five and a game for kneeing Cozens in the neutral zone. Canadian blueliner Kaiden Guhle delivered a cross-check to Fiala in the scrum afterward, and as a result, the red and white had three minutes of powerplay time to work with after a brief period of 4-on-4.
And, boy, they made him pay.
Cozens - on a feed from Mangiapane off the rush - pulled his team even with a top-shelf snipe on Leonardo Genoni, tying American captain Brady Tkachuk for the tournament lead in goals with six.