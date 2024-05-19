World Championship Recap - 19.05.24

Mangiapane assisted on each of Canada's three goals as the red and white outlasted the Swiss in what Gord Miller aptly referred to as a "white knuckle" affair.

Canada scored twice on a Kevin Fiala kneeing major midway through the second period to climb out of a 2-1 deficit and pull ahead.

For good.

With the win, Canada improves to 6-0 in the tournament, with the round-robin schedule set to close out on Tuesday vs. David Pastrnak and the host Czechia (8:20 a.m. MT).

It didn't take long for the Canadians to grab hold of the game, as the hot stick of Dylan Cozens opened the scoring with a powerplay strike less than two minutes into the contest.

Mangiapane figured prominently into the scoring play, setting up in the bumper and drawing the attention of all four defenders after receiving a pass from John Tavares in the slot. Chaos ensued, with Tavares pouncing on a loose puck and rifling a shot through traffic, before Cozens - unfettered at the far circle - ripped home the rebound to make it 1-0 at 1:42.