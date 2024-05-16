World Championship Recap - 16.05.24

Canada 4, Norway 1

The opening 20 minutes were a touch tepid, but Canada found the icebreaker at the 11:50 mark, going ahead 1-0 when Brandon Tanev tapped in Kaiden Guhle's hard pass to the top of the Norway crease.

Mangiapane - affectionately named Canada's Chief Energy Officer earlier this week by head coach Andre Tourigny - lived up to his billing, and brought the game to life early in the second period after a lengthy net-front battle with a Norwegian defender.

Teammate Bowen Byram waltzed into the left circle with the puck, as Mangiapane broke free of his opponent and made himself available at the back post. Byram pushed the puck to Mangiapane’s skate, the Flames forward then redirected the disc onto his stick and pushed it past Norway netminder Henrik Haukeland for his first goal of the tournament.