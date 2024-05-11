World Championship Recap - 11.05.24

Great Britain 2, Canada 4

The Canadians got their tournament started on the front foot by doubling up Great Britain 4-2.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first period, Canada rallied with four unanswered goals, including a pair of second-period markers from Connor Bedard, to earn the win.

Michael Bunting and Brandon Hagel chipped in with singles, while Joel Hofer turned aside 13 shots between the pipes to earn the victory.

Bunting finished the game with a goal and an assist, while blueliner Olen Zellweger chipped in with two helpers.

Mangiapane finished the contest with two shots on goal in 15:56 of ice-time; the Flames winger skated on a line with Dylan Cozens and Dylan Guenther in Canada’s tournament opener.

Team Canada continues its World Championships campaign Sunday at 8:20 a.m. MT against Denmark.

Martin Pospisil and Slovakia go in search of their first win of the tournament Sunday at 4:20 a.m. MT against Kazakhstan.