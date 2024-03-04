Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken

The Flames kick off the week looking to extend their win streak to six games, taking on the Seattle Kraken at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Game time is 7:30 p.m. MT with Sportsnet One and West carrying the television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 carrying the radio broadcast. Limited tickets are available Here.

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Andrei Kuzmenko - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Dryden Hunt

Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defence

Noah Hanifin - MacKenzie Weegar

Oliver Kylington - Rasmus Andersson

Jordan Oesterle - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Jacob Markstrom