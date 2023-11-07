His return to the Flames lineup tonight will include a shift to centre.

But for Adam Ruzicka, that’s just rosy.

The 24-year-old has missed the last four games with an upper-body ailment, but is fit and ready to contribute this evening when Calgary hosts Nashville at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The injury could not have come at a worse time; Ruzicka was finding his game, producing as part of the Flames’ bottom six while also showcasing his size and skill on the powerplay.

His October included goals in back-to-back games in Washington and Buffalo before he was sidelined against the Rangers Oct. 24.

But the Slovak forward has noticed a change in the way his group has played in recent outings, watching on from the sidelines as he returned to health.

“We played a lot faster in the last two games, I think we’re going to keep doing that,” Ruzicka said after morning skate Tuesday.

“I’m a pretty fast player, so I think I’m going to help this team be even faster,” he added with a smile.