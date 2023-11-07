News Feed

Say What - 'We Need To Play Behind Them'

Flames Begin Crucial 10-Game Stretch Tonight Against Nashville

'Hungry For More'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Predators

5 Things - Flames vs. Predators 07.11.23

Say What - 'We've Got To Get On A Little Run Here'

Future Watch Update - 06.11.23

Solovyov reflects on NHL with Flames

'They Always Support Me'
Weegar Welcomes New Goldendoodle to the Family

'He's Awesome'
Say What - 'Living The Dream Right Now'

Flames Score Four in the Third to Beat Kraken 6-3

Snap, Krak and Pop!
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken

Say What - 'Build Some Habits'

Pospisil's NHL Debut 'A Dream Come True'

'A Dream Come True'
5 Things - Flames @ Kraken 04.11.23

Pospisil Earns Callup After Strong AHL Start

'They Say He's Been Their Best Player To Date'
Say What - 'Guys Are Excited, Ready To Go'

Flames Recall Nick DeSimone

Flames Recall Martin Pospisil

'Be Even Faster'

Ruzicka set to return to Flames lineup after missing four games due to injury

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

His return to the Flames lineup tonight will include a shift to centre.

But for Adam Ruzicka, that’s just rosy.

The 24-year-old has missed the last four games with an upper-body ailment, but is fit and ready to contribute this evening when Calgary hosts Nashville at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Get tickets

The injury could not have come at a worse time; Ruzicka was finding his game, producing as part of the Flames’ bottom six while also showcasing his size and skill on the powerplay.

His October included goals in back-to-back games in Washington and Buffalo before he was sidelined against the Rangers Oct. 24.

But the Slovak forward has noticed a change in the way his group has played in recent outings, watching on from the sidelines as he returned to health.

“We played a lot faster in the last two games, I think we’re going to keep doing that,” Ruzicka said after morning skate Tuesday.

“I’m a pretty fast player, so I think I’m going to help this team be even faster,” he added with a smile.

"Just pick up where I left off"

But as Ruzicka navigates his fourth season as a pro, he’s continued to ingratiate himself with his teammates and coaches.

Before being hurt, he earned four points in seven games, while also seeing bumps in his icetime, shooting and faceoff percentage.

Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska is eager to see how his 6-foot-4 forward responds after battling through some early-season adversity.

“He was doing a lot of good things for us: he was protecting pucks, he was strong on it, he was playing with more pace consistently,” Huska commented Tuesday morning. “He’s starting to get a better understanding of who he is and how he has to play as a player.

“We’re looking forward to having him back, he’s turning himself into an important piece for us.”

As for the aforementioned switch in positions, it’s a move Ruzicka is comfortable with.

He slotted in on a line with A.J. Greer and Walker Duehr both at practice Monday, and figures any adjustments to his game will come off the puck.

“It’s a little different kind of job, so I’m going to adjust to that,” Ruzicka said. “(I’ve) got to get some help from the coaches to get to know the system a little better, but I’ve played centre my whole life, so I don’t think it should be an issue.”

As he prepares to hit the ice against the Predators, a team he’s faced only once in his NHL career, Ruzicka’s MO is to the point:

“Just pick up where I left off, be consistent with my play, and help the team win.”

