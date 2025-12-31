Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Flyers

Tonight's projected lines and pairings vs. Philadelphia

By Calgary Flames Staff
The Flames close out 2025 by hosting the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 p.m. MT (Sportsnet 1).

As per the lines and pairings used at the morning skate, the projected lineup is expected to be as follows:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Connor Zary

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - Jonathan Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

