Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Flyers

The Flames close out 2025 by hosting the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 p.m. MT (Sportsnet 1).
Tickets are available HERE.
As per the lines and pairings used at the morning skate, the projected lineup is expected to be as follows:
FORWARDS
Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Connor Zary
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg - Jonathan Beecher - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley - Hunter Brzustewicz
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf