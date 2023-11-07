'Hungry For More'

Despite the coaches’ best efforts of narrowing the focus down to single game – tonight’s – the players are keenly aware of and made sure the mention the dubious 'American Thanksgiving' stat that gets bandied about ad nauseum at this time every autumn.

That is, if a team isn’t in a playoff spot by the fourth Thursday in November, they have roughly a 25% shot of climbing the standings and earning a place in the spring dance over the final five months of the season.

Even then, the math tells us that the majority of the teams that do overcome those long odds are within only a few points by the time the turkey is served.

This year, Thanksgiving falls of Nov. 23 – two-and-a-half weeks from today, and in the middle of a four-game road trip that will conclude this pivotal, 10-game block.

And at the time of this writing, the Flames are only four points back of the second wild-card spot.

“We're aware of today and that's it,” said Head Coach Ryan Huska, quickly kicking that line of questioning to the curb, and instead putting all the emphasis on tonight’s clash with the Nashville Predators. “You can look at that stuff all you want, but I've seen teams in recently history that were the worst in the NHL at Christmas and they won a Stanley Cup.

“Today is the most important day.

“The key to us making up ground is playing well tonight and putting this game as the most important game. We have to build on some of the things that we did in Seattle. We have to make sure that the pace of our game is right and that we have contributions from everybody.”

A win would give the Flames a 4-7-1 record before they head out on a three-game, all-Canadian road trip that begins on Friday against Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs.

You can’t look at this upcoming stretch and attack with trepidation.

Instead, the Flames really do see this as an opportunity, with their game rounding into form and looking more like the offensively confident, yet defensive stingy group the Huska-led squad was advertised to be.

In addition to scoring a season-high six goals, they allowed a season-low 20 shots while being especially chintzy in the interior, where they surrendered a measly half-dozen high-danger scoring chances – their fewest in five games.

“The results often show if a team is playing the right way,” said Greer, noting the Flames had a strong third period against Dallas that helped set the table for their victory in the Emerald City. “Sometimes in sports, it happens in a way where it doesn't work out like that. But ultimately, you look at longer stretches, longer patterns of games – and you keep doing those good things consistently over time – it's only a matter of time before it clicks.

“We didn’t have to wait long.

“We knew that if we came out and had a similar effort in Seattle, it would give us a good chance and we were rewarded for that.

“The challenge for us now is to put that same game on the ice tonight against another good opponent.”