Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Predators

Calgary's projected lines and pairings for tonight's game at the Scotiabank Saddledome

The Flames are back at home, hosting the Nashville Predators at 7:00 p.m. MT.

Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will host the radio broadcast. Tickets are available HERE.

As per the lines and pairings used during Monday's practice and this morning's skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Dillon Dube

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Yegor Sharangovich

Martin Pospisil - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Walker Duehr

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Nick DeSimone

GOALTENDER

Jacob Markstrom