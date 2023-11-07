Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Predators

The Flames are back at home, hosting the Nashville Predators at 7:00 p.m. MT.
Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will host the radio broadcast. Tickets are available HERE.
As per the lines and pairings used during Monday's practice and this morning's skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Dillon Dube
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Yegor Sharangovich
Martin Pospisil - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Walker Duehr
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov - Nick DeSimone
GOALTENDER
Jacob Markstrom