WJC Recap - 31.12.25

Zayne Parekh had another multi-point game for Canada on Wednesday, posting a goal and three points in a 7-4 win over Finland.

The blueliner, who was selected by Calgary ninth overall in 2024, now has four goals and eight points through four games at the tournament. On Wednesday, he logged 19:27 of ice time and had two shots on net.

Forward Cole Reschny, drafted by the Flames in the first round in 2025, centred a line with Jett Luchanko and Braeden Cootes. He has a goal and two points in four games.

Parekh opened the scoring for Canada just 73 seconds into the tilt, taking a pass from Porter Martone and firing a shot off from the hashmarks.