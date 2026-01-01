WJC Recap - 31.12.25

Parekh registered three points in Canada's win over Finland

ParekhWJCDec31
By Torie Peterson
CalgaryFlames.com

Zayne Parekh had another multi-point game for Canada on Wednesday, posting a goal and three points in a 7-4 win over Finland.

The blueliner, who was selected by Calgary ninth overall in 2024, now has four goals and eight points through four games at the tournament. On Wednesday, he logged 19:27 of ice time and had two shots on net.

Forward Cole Reschny, drafted by the Flames in the first round in 2025, centred a line with Jett Luchanko and Braeden Cootes. He has a goal and two points in four games.

Parekh opened the scoring for Canada just 73 seconds into the tilt, taking a pass from Porter Martone and firing a shot off from the hashmarks.

With the game tied 2-2, Parekh picked up his second point of the game when Brady Martin gave Canada the lead at 10:40. Parekh collected the secondary assist on the tally, sending a pass from the point to Michael Hage, who got it to Martin in front of the net.

Parekh's third point came at the 9:35 mark of the second period, when his long-range pass hit a streaking Tij Iginla, who gave Canada a 4-3 lead.

Canada would go on to score three more times before the end the game, earning themselves top spot in Group B. Canada will now face Slovakia in their quarter-final at 6:30 p.m. MT on Friday.

