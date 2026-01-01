New Year's Eve Bash

The captain got it started.

The powerplay broke it open.

And the Flames are back to the .500 mark as we turn the calendar to 2026 following an emphatic 5-1 win over the Flyers Wednesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Mikael Backlund was one of five Calgary goal-getters - joined by Jonathan Huberdeau, Rasmus Andersson, Yegor Sharangovich and Connor Zary - while Matt Coronato and MacKenzie Weegar both chipped in with a pair of assists as the Flames extended their home winning streak to five games.

Calgary finished the month of December with a 9-4-0 record, and post-game, Backlund credited the work his teammates have put in to get back in the thick of things in the Western Conference.

"The boys have been digging in, kept believing and just been working hard and staying focused on what’s ahead," he said. "I give a lot of credit to all my teammates, they’ve worked really hard.

"It feels good, winning is fun. We’ve been playing solid at home and we’ve got to keep doing that."

"I’ve said a lot in the past about (how) our older players are the ones that drive our team," Head Coach Ryan Huska added.

"They don’t waver.

"The push from those older guys has allowed us to get to this position. Now we’ve got to keep going."