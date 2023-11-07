5 Things - Flames vs. Predators

1. Gathering Steam

Fresh off two points in Seattle, the Flames will try and make it two wins on the spin tonight when the Predators visit the Scotiabank Saddledome. Get tickets

And all of a sudden, the concept of building momentum is a real conversation in Calgary, as the Flames look to build off a performance in Seattle that saw them score a season-high six goals.

Mikael Backlund tallied twice in Calgary’s last contest - his first two goals as Flames captain - and ahead of another test against Nashville tonight, his focus is on keeping the pedal to the metal.

“I thought we played with good pace (Saturday), with and without the puck,” Backlund said Monday. “We played fast when we had it, we were fast in our D zone, coming out cleanly all the time, playing connected.

“That’s what we’ve got to do, stay connected, play as a unit of five, and play with that speed and pace.”

Head Coach Ryan Huska has talked at times this season about how he sees the generation of offence as an end product of good puck management.

But he also spoke at length Monday about the impact Calgary’s youngsters have had on the lineup, including the contributions of forwards Connor Zary and Martin Pospisil, who both scored on their NHL debuts last week.

“I don’t want to call it a shot across the bow at all, but when you see some new guys come into the room it’s like, ‘Hmmm, they will bring some guys up at times,'" Huska said. “So I think it kind of goes both ways.

“You feed off the excitement of a younger player, now they’re going to make some mistakes along the way, and the hope is it doesn’t cost us some games when we use them in those situations, but both those guys - and you can throw Nick (DeSimone) in there too - they did a good job for us.”