Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blues

Tonight's projected lines and pairings versus St. Louis

CF_Projected_Lineup_Blasty
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames homestand continues tonight, taking on the St. Louis Blus for an 7 p.m. MT puck drop. Limited tickets available here.

Sportsnet One will carry the TV broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Cole Schwindt - Adam Klapka

Defence:

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Jordan Oesterle - Dennis Gilbert

Goaltender:

Jacob Markstrom

