Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blues

The Flames homestand continues tonight, taking on the St. Louis Blus for an 7 p.m. MT puck drop.

Sportsnet One will carry the TV broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast.

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, this evening's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Matt Coronato

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Cole Schwindt - Adam Klapka

Defence:

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Jordan Oesterle - Dennis Gilbert

Goaltender:

Jacob Markstrom