Say What - 'Using His Size'

Huberdeau on tonight's matchup:

"It’s a big game. Any day, it’s a rivalry, but especially, you know, Saturday night, it’s a big matchup. We know they’re rolling and we’ve got to stop them. I think we’ve been playing well, a little hiccup last game, but now we get back, and a big game for us. We just gotta prepare ourselves today, and be ready to go."

On the jockeying for position in the Wild Card race:

"It’s up for grabs, if you go on a nice streak, you can get right back in it. We’re really close, like I said, it’s important and obviously it starts tonight, and we focus, but until the break, a few games at home, so if we take advantage of that, we’ll be in a better spot."