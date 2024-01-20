5 Things - Flames vs. Oilers

1. Showcase Showdown

Saturday night.

Home ice.

Two teams trending in the right direction.

This season's second instalment of the Battle of Alberta is appointment viewing, no ifs, ands or buts about it.

The Flames are winners of seven of their last 10, while the Oilers have willed their way into third place in the Pacific Division thanks to a franchise-record 12-win streak.

There’s no question the hosts will be looking for a bounce back, too, after a 4-3 setback to the Maple Leafs Thursday that saw Calgary’s four-game winning streak draw to a close.

"I think we’re playing a similar team on Saturday, so I think we’ve got to learn from tonight,” Flames captain Mikael Backlund said post-game. “(We) know that the second period, the way we played, turning too many pucks over is going to cost us."

A lot’s been said about the offence over the past 10 games, goal-scoring runs by the likes of Yegor Sharangovich and Blake Coleman are (deservedly) earning headlines, while Nazem Kadri is arguably playing his best, and most aggressive hockey of the season.

But quietly, the team has been going about its work defensively as well.

Yes, goaltenders Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar have performed admirably (Markstrom was running with a .936 save percentage over his last 10 starts before being sidelined earlier this week), but Calgary also truly has a shutdown forward line in the trio of Andrew Mangiapane, Backlund and Blake Coleman (the latter leads all NHL forwards with a +24 rating this season).

The Flames had a dress rehearsal Thursday in facing a game-breaker in the form of Auston Matthews; tonight, on the national stage, they’ll be tasked with shutting down Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.That dress rehearsal, according to head coach Ryan Huska, was a teachable moment.

“A lot of times when we get into trouble 5-on-5 is because of stupid plays in the neutral zone,” the Flames bench boss commented Thursday night. “So when you’ve got a player like that on the ice (in Matthews), you need to take care of the puck.”

“So same thing we’re gonna see here (Saturday).”