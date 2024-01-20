Flames Recall Matt Coronato

The Flames announced today they have recalled forward Matt Coronato from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

Coronato has played 27 games for the Wranglers this season, notching 12 goals and 17assists for a team-leading 29 points. The Huntington, NY native ranks fourth in scoring among rookies in the AHL, while his 1.07 points-per game are tied for second-best in the rookie class. Recently, Coronato was selected to represent the Wranglers at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic along with teammate Dustin Wolf and head coach Trent Cull.

Coronato has played 11 games this season with the Flames, recording one goal and one assist.

BORN: Huntington, NY DATE: November 14, 2002

HEIGHT: 5’10” WEIGHT: 195 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

DRAFTED: First round (13th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft