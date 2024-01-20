Flames Recall Matt Coronato

The forward leads the Wranglers in scoring this season

CoronatoHeritageJersey
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames announced today they have recalled forward Matt Coronato from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

Coronato has played 27 games for the Wranglers this season, notching 12 goals and 17assists for a team-leading 29 points. The Huntington, NY native ranks fourth in scoring among rookies in the AHL, while his 1.07 points-per game are tied for second-best in the rookie class. Recently, Coronato was selected to represent the Wranglers at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic along with teammate Dustin Wolf and head coach Trent Cull.

Coronato has played 11 games this season with the Flames, recording one goal and one assist.

BORN: Huntington, NY DATE: November 14, 2002

HEIGHT: 5’10” WEIGHT: 195 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

DRAFTED: First round (13th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft

News Feed

5 Things - Flames vs. Oilers 20.01.24

5 Things - Flames vs. Oilers
FlamesTV Podcast - Early Lead Slips Away

FlamesTV Podcast - Early Lead Slips Away
Flames Fall To Leafs

Flames Fall To Leafs
Say What - 'Learn From Tonight'

Say What - 'Learn From Tonight'
Flames Assign Walker Duehr 18.01.24

Flames Assign Walker Duehr
Hard Work Leads To NHL Call-Up For Klapka

'Special Moment For Me'
Say What - 'Keep The Ball Rolling'

Say What - 'Keep The Ball Rolling'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Maple Leafs - 18.01.24

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Maple Leafs - 18.01.24
Flames Recall Adam Klapka

Flames Recall Adam Klapka
5 Things - Flames vs. Maple Leafs 18.01.24

5 Things - Flames vs. Maple Leafs
Sharangovich's Shot Striking Fear In Goaltenders

'He's Red-Hot'
Say What - 'Just Go And Play'

Say What - 'Just Go And Play'
The Farm Report - 16.01.24

The Farm Report - 16.01.24
FlamesTV Podcast - Sharky Attacks In OT!

FlamesTV Podcast - Sharky Attacks In OT!
Flames rally for OT victory over visiting Coyotes

Dogged Determination
Say What - 'Came Up Big In The Third'

Say What - 'Came Up Big In The Third'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Coyotes 16.01.24

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Coyotes
Flames Focusing On Present As Homestand Opportunity Knocks

'One-Game Team'