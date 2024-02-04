At 12:01, he knew he had to start packing.
Fast.
But first, he had to wade through a pile of missed calls, texts and feverish emails congratulating him on this latest career shake-up.
Then – and only then – could he wrap his head around what lies ahead.
“My phone’s blowing up,” Brayden Pachal laughed, (ironically) over the phone shortly after the news broke.
“I can tell it’s going to be a busy day.”
Indeed, it will.
The 24-year-old was claimed off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights at noon Sunday, bringing the Estevan, Sask. product to Calgary, where he’ll begin a new chapter in his hockey career.
In Pachal, the Flames get a steady, stay-at-home defenceman who has 29 NHL games under his belt, including 17 this year, where he’s been a mainstay – though sparsely deployed – on the Knights roster.
General Manager Craig Conroy loves the addition, saying the 6-foot-2, 202-lb. brute “increases our team’s physicality and will be an asset to our penalty-kill.”
Pachal agrees, adding that the brash, uncompromising style he employs is something Flames fans have to look forward to.
“The biggest thing I like to show off is that I play with an edge and make life difficult on my opponents,” Pachal said. “When I play that way consistently, that’s when I find I’m most effective.
“That’s obviously what I hope to bring to the Flames as well.”