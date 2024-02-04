Flames Recall Trio From Wranglers

The Flames have recalled forwards, Jakob Pelletier, Kevin Rooney and Cole Schwindt from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

Pelletier skated in four games with the Wranglers after recovering from shoulder surgery, picking up three points. Last campaign, the winger collected seven points in 24 games with the Flames.

Rooney appeared in four tilts with the Wranglers, also after recovering from shoulder surgery, and skated in 17 games with the Flames during the 2022-23 season.

Schwindt played three games in the Flaming C prior to the all-star break, including his Flames debut on Jan. 23. In 40 contests with the Wranglers, the 22-year-old has 20 points.

The team also announced Sunday that forward A.J. Greer has been placed on Injury Reserve.