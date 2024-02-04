Flames Claim Brayden Pachal

The Flames announced today that they have acquired defenceman Brayden Pachal off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights.

Pachal, a product of Estevan, Sask., has spent the last five seasons with the Golden Knights and their AHL affiliations, the Chicago Wolves followed by the Henderson Silver Knights. The 24-year-old has skated in 17 games with Vegas this season, collecting an assist, and has played in 29 career NHL games.

“Brayden is a big, strong right-shot defensive defenceman who increases our team’s physicality and will be an asset to our penalty-kill,” Flames general manager Craig Conroy said.

“At 24 years old, he has been the captain of his AHL team and is a character player joining us from a winning program.”

BORN: Estevan, SK DATE: August 23, 1999

HEIGHT: 6’2” WEIGHT: 202 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

DRAFTED: Undrafted Free Agent, signed a three-year entry level contract with Vegas in 2019

TERM: Two-year contract signed in June 2023

AAV: $775,000