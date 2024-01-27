'We Need More'

Huska, Flames need someone to 'grab hold' of top powerplay unit

20240127_Huberdeau
By Ryan Dittrick
@ryandittrick CalgaryFlames.com

Make no mistake: the staff demands more.

But when it comes to the powerplay, Head Coach Ryan Huska wants to hear – and see – that same approach from the players in charge.

“The one unit, in particular, there has to be someone that grabs hold of it,” Huska said following Saturday’s morning skate. “We need someone to grab hold of that unit, whether it's Naz, Huby, Lindy, whoever that may be - somebody's got to grab hold of that unit and make sure that they're doing the things that they have to do to be a better powerplay.

“You want to make sure you're showing that (5-on-5 mentality) when you don't have pucks. And, at times, when someone isn't doing that, then there has to be someone on that unit – because they're all experienced guys – that we'll say, 'Hey, that's not it. We need more.'”

The Flames’ powerplay enters the night with a 13.3% efficiency rate – good for 30th, and less than 1% better than the last-place Blackhawks, who they face tonight on Hockey Night in Canada.

The last two games have been especially tough, with the home team drawing zeroes while surrendering a shorthanded goal in each contest. They’re now 2-for-16 on the homestand, giving them a net powerplay percentage of 0%.

"Focused on what we have to do"

“The goal we gave up last game,” Huska recalled, “we had a number of people stand and watch when there's a little bit of trouble and when the puck's up for grabs, instead of being responsible and working harder in those types of situations.

“That's kind of it.

“If there's a loose puck or we change sides on the powerplay in the offensive zone and someone gets it, how do the other four guys move across to support him? Are their feet planted or are they working hard to get over there? That's, to me, what it comes down to.”

The Flames – as they do often – dedicated a good portion of their morning skate to the powerplay and there was definitely a clear emphasis on support, hard work and puck retrieval.

“Be on the same page,” Jonathan Huberdeau stressed. “When we execute, we're a good powerplay. When it becomes too static, we think a little bit too much, we don't shoot enough, and that's when we get in these little stretches.

“The powerplay's huge. We had opportunities against St. Louis and we've got to come back to that and be better (so) we can execute.”

