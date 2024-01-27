Make no mistake: the staff demands more.

But when it comes to the powerplay, Head Coach Ryan Huska wants to hear – and see – that same approach from the players in charge.

“The one unit, in particular, there has to be someone that grabs hold of it,” Huska said following Saturday’s morning skate. “We need someone to grab hold of that unit, whether it's Naz, Huby, Lindy, whoever that may be - somebody's got to grab hold of that unit and make sure that they're doing the things that they have to do to be a better powerplay.

“You want to make sure you're showing that (5-on-5 mentality) when you don't have pucks. And, at times, when someone isn't doing that, then there has to be someone on that unit – because they're all experienced guys – that we'll say, 'Hey, that's not it. We need more.'”

The Flames’ powerplay enters the night with a 13.3% efficiency rate – good for 30th, and less than 1% better than the last-place Blackhawks, who they face tonight on Hockey Night in Canada.

The last two games have been especially tough, with the home team drawing zeroes while surrendering a shorthanded goal in each contest. They’re now 2-for-16 on the homestand, giving them a net powerplay percentage of 0%.