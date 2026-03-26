5 Things - Flames vs. Ducks

Flames look to run win streak to five versus Ducks (7 p.m. MT/Sportsnet)

5Things-FBTW
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

1. Youth Gone Wild

One, three, or even five (or more) years down the road, the casual Flames historian might turn to a third-period moment from Tuesday as the start of something special. 

On paper, it was a powerplay goal that tied Game 71 of the 2025-26 season at 2-2. But in reality, the goal was so much more. 

Zayne Parekh's first goal on Scotiabank Saddledome ice, assisted by Matvei Gridin and Matt Coronato. Three key pieces of the Flames' future and - quite obviously - integral cogs in the team's present-day success, too.

Gridin joked post-game that he's hopeful he and Parekh can link up on plays for the next 15 years, but that goal - that moment - might just be the spark that resonates in the two rookies' minds. 

They belong here.

For Parekh, it's been a season of learning. Playing against men for the first time after a dominant OHL career, the 19-year-old is really starting to find his stride in the NHL game.

And that's not just based on an eye test, his Head Coach figures Parekh is learning on the fly quite well, too.

Even if until Tuesday, he hadn't lit the lamp yet this season.

"He just needs to remember that he’s doing a lot of great things away from the puck. He’s learning how to play the game at the NHL level," Ryan Huska said of Parekh's progression. "He’s a smaller defenceman, that’s a skilled guy and it’s hard to break in as a 19-year-old.

"I think he’s doing an excellent job, and a lot of that pressure, I feel like, gets put on him from outside sources at times. What he is doing, though, is learning to be more of a complete player and I think he’s done an excellent job at that. The points are going to come for him, that is a matter of time. It’s starting to feel comfortable, and figuring out how to play in the NHL."

Gridin, who would be playing at about a 40-point pace had he spent the entire season at the NHL level, is fast becoming one of the Flames' premier offensive threats. 

And for Huska, the young Russian has the self-confidence (actually, boatloads of it) to let his game do a lot of the talking.

"I think he just understands the game a little bit more right now, so that, maybe, is translating into more offensive production for him," Huska said of Gridin's recent form. "He’s always got a great bit of swagger that, as coaches, we quite enjoy.

"Not a lot of young guys have what he’s got, and I just feel like him understanding the game a little bit better now is putting him in positions to actually finish, and generate some offence."

Those positions - as evidenced by Tuesday's win over the Kings - now include powerplay time at key moments.

And why not? With 11 games left in the regular season, there's no time like the present for the future to strut its stuff.

Real-time results, like Parekh's first career powerplay goal, make for special moments.

For Huska, those moments are building blocks, confidence-boosters.

And for his new, young core, they're standard-setters, too.

"At that moment in the game, when we’re thinking about winning games and trying to maintain, establish, push a standard that we want to have, you have to find a way to score that goal," he said. "Happy for Zayne. 

"I know he’s probably been waiting a long time for that, but really happy for the powerplay in that moment."

2. Know Your Enemy

The Ducks wake up Thursday morning with a five-point cushion atop the Pacific Division in what's been a remarkable turnaround season in Orange County. 

But 16 of Anaheim's 40 wins have come in either overtime or the shootout, as evidenced in part by their prior meetings with Calgary this season (the Ducks have posted an OT win and shootout victory so far in the season set).

But last time out, they required just the requisite 60 minutes to claim two more points in the standings after knocking off the Canucks 5-3 Tuesday in Vancouver. Mikael Granlund potted a pair of goals for Anaheim, while Mason McTavish's third-period tally stood up as the decider.

Newcomer John Carlson had his best outing in his early Ducks career, posting three assists; the long-time Washington Capital has four points in five games since being dealt West.

“He had a really good game,” Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville told reporters when asked about Carlson. “He just knows when it's time to jump into the play or play recognition at the point, shots getting through, his gap is solid, patience with the puck coming out of our end, direct passes.

"Just settles us down a lot.”

Cutter Gauthier and Leo Carlsson lead the club with 62 and 60 points, respectively, while Beckett Sennecke's 55 points are the most among NHL rookies this season.

All in all, the stretch run brings plenty of promise in Anaheim, with the Ducks well on their way to their first post-season appearance since 2018.

2025-26 Stats

 

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
16.0%
31st
Ducks
18.1%
T-22nd
Penalty Kill
 
 
Flames
81.3%
9th
Ducks
78.0%
22nd
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
 
 
Flames
50.36%
13th
Ducks
51.59%
9th
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
 
 
Flames
47.64%
24th
Ducks
49.27%
18th

 

3. Fast Facts

2025-26 Season Series

Tonight's game is the third of four meetings this season between Calgary and Anaheim, and it's the second and final encounter of 2025-26 at the Scotiabank Saddledome. 

Both prior matchups this season have required extra time, with the Ducks winning in OT by a 4-3 scoreline Jan. 25 at the 'Dome, before posting a 3-2 shootout triumph Mar. 1 in Orange County.

Five different skaters have lit the lamp for the Flames in the season set including defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz, who scored his first NHL goal in the first meeting of the campaign.

Did You Know?

Calgary centreman Ryan Strome will face his former Anaheim teammates for the first time since being acquired by the Flames at the NHL Trade Deadline earlier this month.

Strome spent parts of four seasons with the Ducks - recording a total of 132 points for the club - while the 276 games with Anaheim are the most Strome has played with any of his prior four NHL teams.

Since arriving in Calgary, he's fit right in, though. In fact, since the Trade Deadline, Strome is tied with Blake Coleman for the Flames' team lead in points with seven (2G, 5A).

4. They Said It

Check this space soon for all the chatter from Thursday's morning skate!

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Ryan Strome

You can be sure Strome has had tonight's game - and the return fixture a week from Saturday in Anaheim - circled on his calendar since being dealt to the Flames less than three weeks ago. 

And why not? Since heading north, the 32-year-old has nearly doubled his season point total, and his OT winner Sunday against Tampa Bay was the 25th of his NHL career.

Tonight's game will be Strome's first against the Ducks since Mar. 15, 2022. He has six points (2G, 4A) over his NHL career against Anaheim in his previous NHL stops with the Islanders, Oilers and Rangers.

Ducks - Cutter Gauthier

Gauthier saw his three-game goal-scoring streak draw to a close Mar. 22 against the Sabres, but it's been a sophomore season to remember for the 22-year-old.

He's up to a team-leading 36 goals and 62 points on the season, and his nine powerplay goals are also tops among Ducks skaters.

Gauthier has averaged a point per game over his career against Calgary, posting six points (4G, 2A) in as many meetings.

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