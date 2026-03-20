5 Things - Flames vs. Panthers

1. Opportunity Knocks

It could have been one of those nights.

Goal after goal after goal called back on coaches' challenges, the type of repeated gut-punch that would question the resolve of the steeliest of characters.

But the Flames didn't back down. They kept on task. And ultimately, Calgary was rewarded with two points from their homestand opener two nights ago against St. Louis.

This evening, they'll look to replicate the result, even if to a man, the team would surely like the 60 (or more) minute journey to be a bit less bumpy.

"We do have good character, we have good people in our room," Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska commented post-game, when asked about his group's ability to overcome adversity against the Blues. "I thought we stayed with it, even though the three (goals) were taken back.

"And I thought we stood up for each other as well, which was maybe the most important thing for me, was the way they kept connected on that side of the game."

One player that shone Wednesday was forward Connor Zary. Not only did the Saskatoon product score the opener, his stick trickery led to a Yegor Sharangovich marker that - thanks to the power of video review - was overturned.

But Wednesday's outing was another encouraging one for Zary, and according to his bench boss, his versatile forward is getting better as the season goes on after enduring some injury adversity in the second half of 2024-25.

"For the last two-and-a-half months, he’s been a much better player for us," Huska said of Zary's recent run of form. "To start the year, something was off. Whether it was that (injury concerns) in the back of his head - I’m not sure what it was - but he wasn’t the player that he is now, and I think he’s feeling better about his game, too."

But Zary is exactly the type of player that can take hold of a role over the final month of the regular season. The type of player to build around.

And that's what Huska is looking for, too.

To see who on his roster can finish this season on the incline, and help pave the route forward.

"The players understand that they have opportunity in front (of them), and we’re looking for people that are going to help drive us forward," said Huska. "That’s the biggest thing,

"If someone can raise their level at this time of the year and show they can be a guy that’s counted on, and capable of handling more, you’re part of us moving forward."