5 Things - Flames vs. Panthers

Flames seek second straight win versus Panthers (7 p.m. MT/Sportsnet)

5Things-FBTW
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

1. Opportunity Knocks

It could have been one of those nights. 

Goal after goal after goal called back on coaches' challenges, the type of repeated gut-punch that would question the resolve of the steeliest of characters.

But the Flames didn't back down. They kept on task. And ultimately, Calgary was rewarded with two points from their homestand opener two nights ago against St. Louis.

This evening, they'll look to replicate the result, even if to a man, the team would surely like the 60 (or more) minute journey to be a bit less bumpy.

"We do have good character, we have good people in our room," Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska commented post-game, when asked about his group's ability to overcome adversity against the Blues. "I thought we stayed with it, even though the three (goals) were taken back.

"And I thought we stood up for each other as well, which was maybe the most important thing for me, was the way they kept connected on that side of the game."

One player that shone Wednesday was forward Connor Zary. Not only did the Saskatoon product score the opener, his stick trickery led to a Yegor Sharangovich marker that - thanks to the power of video review - was overturned.

But Wednesday's outing was another encouraging one for Zary, and according to his bench boss, his versatile forward is getting better as the season goes on after enduring some injury adversity in the second half of 2024-25.

"For the last two-and-a-half months, he’s been a much better player for us," Huska said of Zary's recent run of form. "To start the year, something was off. Whether it was that (injury concerns) in the back of his head - I’m not sure what it was - but he wasn’t the player that he is now, and I think he’s feeling better about his game, too."

But Zary is exactly the type of player that can take hold of a role over the final month of the regular season. The type of player to build around. 

And that's what Huska is looking for, too. 

To see who on his roster can finish this season on the incline, and help pave the route forward.

"The players understand that they have opportunity in front (of them), and we’re looking for people that are going to help drive us forward," said Huska. "That’s the biggest thing,

"If someone can raise their level at this time of the year and show they can be a guy that’s counted on, and capable of handling more, you’re part of us moving forward."

2. Know Your Enemy

The Panthers land in Calgary after shutting out the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 Thursday night at Rogers Place. Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves to record the clean sheet, while Cole Reinhardt, former Flame A.J. Greer, Anton Lundell and Carter Verhaeghe supplied the offence.

The win, the 454th of Bobrovsky's NHL career, moved him into a tie with Curtis Joseph for seventh-most all-time among NHL goalies.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champs are 13 points shy of the playoff bar in the Eastern Conference - despite being three games over .500 - and the story of their season has been who hasn't been available in the lineup. Captain Aleksander Barkov has not played since last June's Stanley Cup Final, while fellow star forwards Brad Marchand and Sam Reinhart did not make the trip West.

Reinhart's 61 points lead the team this season, but among players who dressed last night in Edmonton, former Calgary forward Sam Bennett is top of the crop with 53.

Thursday's victory was Florida's first on their four-game, Pacific Division road trip, a swing that wraps up this evening.

2025-26 Stats

 

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
15.3%
31st
Panthers
19.8%
19th
Penalty Kill
 
 
Flames
80.8%
10th
Panthers
81.8%
9th
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
 
 
Flames
50.62%
13th
Panthers
52.45%
6th
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
 
 
Flames
47.81%
24th
Panthers
51.33%
15th

 

3. Fast Facts

2025-26 Season Series

Calgary will chase a season series sweep over Florida this evening, after scoring a 5-3 victory at Amerant Bank Arena in late November. The Flames got goals from five different skaters (including a first career NHL goal from Yan Kuznetsov) on that Black Friday afternoon, erasing an early 2-0 deficit in the process.

Calgary has won six consecutive home contests versus Florida, a run dating back to the 2018-19 campaign.

Did You Know?

Tonight's contest marks the countdown of the final 50 regular season Flames games at the Scotiabank Saddledome (eight in 2025-26, 42 in 2026-27).

Without being too much of a tease, we recommend keeping a close eye on the Flames' social media channels during the game!

4. They Said It

Check this space soon for all the talking points from Friday's morning skate!

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Zayne Parekh

Parekh is starting to earn more and more ice-time down the stretch. In fact, five of his six highest time-on-ice totals this season have come in the month of March, a run of games that includes his 18:18 of work Wednesday against the Blues.

In the St. Louis contest, Parekh also played 4:51 of powerplay time, giving him an opportunity to showcase his offensive skillset in high-danger situations.

Panthers - Anton Lundell

The No. 12 pick in the 2020 Draft, Lundell had one of the four Panther tallies Thursday in Edmonton.

And with his 18th goal of the campaign, Lundell matched his previous single-season best, set during his rookie campaign of 2021-22.

The Flames are one of three NHL clubs against whom Lundell has never lit the lamp; he has three assists in eight career meetings against Calgary.

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