Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Ducks

Tonight's projected lines and pairings against Anaheim

projected web mar 26
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames homestand continues as they look to extend the win streak to five, battling the Ducks tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 7 p.m. MT tilt (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee

Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome- Victor Olofsson

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Martin Pospisil - John Beecher- Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley

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