Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Ducks

The Flames homestand continues as they look to extend the win streak to five, battling the Ducks tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 7 p.m. MT tilt (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee
Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome- Victor Olofsson
Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Martin Pospisil - John Beecher- Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud
Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz
Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Devin Cooley