Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Ducks

The Flames homestand continues as they look to extend the win streak to five, battling the Ducks tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 7 p.m. MT tilt (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee

Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome- Victor Olofsson

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Martin Pospisil - John Beecher- Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley