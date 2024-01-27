One more before the break.

The Flames look to author a feel-good conclusion to their six-game homestand as the Blackhawks pay their lone visit of the regular season to the Scotiabank Saddledome. Get tickets

A win tonight, and Calgary’s current four-game slide fades a bit in the rearview mirror.

Important, especially with a bye week and the NHL All-Star Weekend on the docket over the seven days following tonight’s encounter with Chicago.

Flames captain Mikael Backlund figures tonight’s result will go a long way toward determining just how much he and his teammates enjoy their time away.

“We want to finish playing really well,” Backlund said, “go into the break feeling better about ourselves and the way we play lately.

“We have more to give, tonight it’s all about winning one game.”

Forward Jonathan Huberdeau agrees, noting the focus of tonight’s contest should be all about righting the ship.

"I think it’s about us, we lost four games at home, that can’t happen," Huberdeau said Saturday morning. "That stretch was important, it’s been tough for us.

"(Tonight’s) game is huge, just before we go on the break, feel good about ourselves, it’s a huge game for us."