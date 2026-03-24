Game Day Notebook - 24.03.26

Flames seeking more home success ... Frost chasing milestone ... Lomberg back in lineup

260324_Notebook
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

Dustin Wolf is expected to get the start in goal Tuesday as the Flames chase a fourth straight home-ice victory, welcoming the Kings to the Scotiabank Saddledome at 7 p.m. MT. GET TICKETS

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"It's opportunity. That's what they all want"

Home Fires

Three up, three down. 

Not just a baseball term, evidently. The Flames have come away three to the good through the first half of this six-game homestand. 

Defenceman Zach Whitecloud chalked it up to his group putting forth fuller efforts since returning home, but the veteran blueliner added his group is having fun in finding success, too.

"Winning's always fun," he said. "Things become a little bit lighter, things are more free-flowing. But that doesn't mean you don't come to practice, eat and get your work done in morning skate and all those sorts of things, and come game time, the same expectation is there that you've put out on the ice for the past three nights. 

"We're playing a lot against a lot of teams that are pushing for playoff spots. So that's a good challenge for us and to match that intensity right from the get go."

That run of games against teams battling for playoff positioning continues tonight against a Kings squad sitting two points below the post-season bar in the Western Conference.

And Whitecloud and company are fully aware their opponent will be scratching and clawing at the two points up for grabs this evening under the Saddle, right from the drop of the puck.

"They're in a spot where they're pushing, right? Every single game, every single point matters for them," Whitecloud explained. "You go into these games, and you see kind of where the standings are and those sorts of things, especially in your division. 

"You want to keep playing well and keep moving this thing forward."

"They're growing, they're maturing and they're having fun"

Goal-Setting

Morgan Frost has never scored 20 goals in an NHL season. 

But with 12 games left to play, he's standing on the precipice of a career milestone. 

The centreman enters Tuesday's game with 17 - thanks in part to goals in back-to-back games - and admitted after morning skate that reaching 20 on the campaign would be a good feeling. 

"It'd be nice," Frost smiled. "Hopefully stay hot. I know a few years ago (in 2022-23 with the Flyers), I was sitting on 19 with a few games left in the season and couldn't get it done. 

"Keep shooting, I guess. Get open for Matty (Coronato), he's a passer now."

This year, the goal really seems achievable, especially considering the run of form Frost has found himself on in the past couple of weeks. 

His Head Coach has noticed an uptick, too, especially in the wake of Nazem Kadri's departure to Colorado earlier this month.

"I think he's taken a step since the trade deadline," Ryan Huska said Tuesday. "I mean, that's probably something you would expect for a player that was in someone else's shadow.

"Now that he's out of the shadow, it's probably the opportunity that he wants to take advantage of, and show that he can be a guy that can help contribute consistently."

"We're having a lot of fun, maybe playing a bit looser"

Bring The Energy

Ryan Lomberg is a known entity.

Every night that he's in the lineup, he brings the same energy and vigour to the ice. 

And even when he's not part of the rotation, he's still his chatty, upbeat self at practice.

Tonight, Lomberg is slated to draw back into the fold for his first 'Dome contest since March 7; the winger skated Tuesday morning on a line with Martin Pospisil and Adam Klapka.

And even though he's watched the last three contests from the press box, Lomberg's Head Coach knows exactly what he'll bring to the table against L.A. tonight.

"He's going to play his game the way he always plays it, so he'll have energy," Ryan Huska said. "He'll bring a lot of enjoyment, life to our bench and our dressing room.

"So that's the one beautiful thing about him. He doesn't change from day to day and he understands where we're at, but that hasn't changed his mindset when he comes to the rink. That's why he's an important piece of our dressing room."

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