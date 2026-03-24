Game Day Notebook - 24.03.26

Home Fires

Three up, three down.

Not just a baseball term, evidently. The Flames have come away three to the good through the first half of this six-game homestand.

Defenceman Zach Whitecloud chalked it up to his group putting forth fuller efforts since returning home, but the veteran blueliner added his group is having fun in finding success, too.

"Winning's always fun," he said. "Things become a little bit lighter, things are more free-flowing. But that doesn't mean you don't come to practice, eat and get your work done in morning skate and all those sorts of things, and come game time, the same expectation is there that you've put out on the ice for the past three nights.

"We're playing a lot against a lot of teams that are pushing for playoff spots. So that's a good challenge for us and to match that intensity right from the get go."

That run of games against teams battling for playoff positioning continues tonight against a Kings squad sitting two points below the post-season bar in the Western Conference.

And Whitecloud and company are fully aware their opponent will be scratching and clawing at the two points up for grabs this evening under the Saddle, right from the drop of the puck.

"They're in a spot where they're pushing, right? Every single game, every single point matters for them," Whitecloud explained. "You go into these games, and you see kind of where the standings are and those sorts of things, especially in your division.

"You want to keep playing well and keep moving this thing forward."