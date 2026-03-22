Tyson Gross was with his family Saturday, when he received a text message from his head coach.

And that, the 23-year-old centre says, is how he found out that tonight - when his hometown Flames host the Lightning - he’ll be making his NHL debut at the Scotiabank Saddledome. GET TICKETS

“It's obviously extremely special,” Gross said Sunday morning after a quick morning twirl. “I’ve watched a million games here, so be able to be out there and actually play in one is a pretty crazy thing.”

Gross had a night to prepare for his big day, but media attending Ryan Huska’s morning availability were almost subject to a late surprise.

“We were thinking about changing skating,” Huska explained of his group, who did not practice Saturday after a 4-1 win over the Panthers Friday night. “So you guys wouldn't know what was going on.”

Jokes aside, there’s plenty of reasons to smile about Gross’ pro debut. The former St. Cloud State pivot captained his college team this past winter and for his efforts, was named the NCHC’s best defensive forward despite leading his team with 41 points.

“He's been around, I think he’s had lots of time to spend with our coaches to understand how we play the game,” Huska explained. “He's practiced with our players now. So it just seemed like tonight was the right night to get him in.

“It’s quite a cool thing when a guy gets to play his first game, let alone a guy that's from the area. He’s a really neat story, so I'm excited to see him play tonight.”

Gross will take his first NHL strides tonight wearing No. 39, on a Flames fourth line with Adam Klapka and Martin Pospisil. Just six years ago, he wore the same colours in this city as a member of the U18 AAA Flames.

And just like those days in Calgary’s Northwest, he’s expecting to have plenty of family and friends on hand this evening.

“It'll be quite a bit,” Gross said, when asked how many onlookers will be taking in tonight’s contest. “A lot of people watching, too, from afar, a lot of friends and family (that couldn’t) make it, but, yeah, there'll be a ton of people here watching.

“It’ll be fun to go through this and experience it with them.”

And while Gross admits there might be a butterfly or 10 swirling around in his stomach, Huska’s message to his newest centre is simply to do what comes naturally.

“I think really the most important thing is he just goes out there and plays,” the bench boss said. “Enjoy the moment, make sure he's very competitive when he's on the ice and don't overthink it.

“Just go and play the game.”