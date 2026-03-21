Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Panthers

The Flames look for their second straight win as they welcome the Florida Panthers to the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight for a 7:00 p.m. MT puck drop (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee

Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome - Connor Zary

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Victor Olofsson - Martin Pospisil - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf