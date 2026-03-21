Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Panthers

Tonight's projected lines and pairings against Florida

Projected web mar 20
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames look for their second straight win as they welcome the Florida Panthers to the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight for a 7:00 p.m. MT puck drop (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee

Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome - Connor Zary

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Victor Olofsson - Martin Pospisil - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

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