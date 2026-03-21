Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Panthers

The Flames look for their second straight win as they welcome the Florida Panthers to the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight for a 7:00 p.m. MT puck drop (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960).
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee
Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome - Connor Zary
Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Victor Olofsson - Martin Pospisil - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud
Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz
Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf