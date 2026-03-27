Flames Fall To Ducks In Overtime

The Flames thought they’d taken a 1-0 lead three minutes into the game. Yegor Sharangovich stepped into a snapshot from the left circle that beat Anaheim netminder Ville Husso clean to the glove side, but after a coach’s challenge, the play was called back on account of an offside.

Neither team was able to break through for the remainder of the period, Calgary outshot their guests 10-8, but Flames goalie Devin Cooley was forced into a tricky stop early, getting his right pad to a Cutter Gauthier rebound effort.

He robbed Beckett Sennecke with a blocker stop in period two, too, getting his hand to a backhand effort after the NHL’s rookie scoring leader found himself alone in front of the Calgary net with time and space.

Coleman put the Flames ahead 1-0 just over a minute into the middle frame, redirecting a Joel Farabee entry feed from the slot for his 17th goal of the campaign.