Flames Fall To Ducks In Overtime

Calgary's win streak ends at four following 3-2 OT loss

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By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

Blake Coleman and Matvei Gridin both lit the lamp, but the Flames were forced to settle for a point Thursday, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Ducks at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Mikael Granlund scored all three Anaheim markers - two on the powerplay - as the Ducks ended Calgary's winning streak at four games.

See all the highlights from Thursday night's tilt

The Flames thought they’d taken a 1-0 lead three minutes into the game. Yegor Sharangovich stepped into a snapshot from the left circle that beat Anaheim netminder Ville Husso clean to the glove side, but after a coach’s challenge, the play was called back on account of an offside.

Neither team was able to break through for the remainder of the period, Calgary outshot their guests 10-8, but Flames goalie Devin Cooley was forced into a tricky stop early, getting his right pad to a Cutter Gauthier rebound effort.

He robbed Beckett Sennecke with a blocker stop in period two, too, getting his hand to a backhand effort after the NHL’s rookie scoring leader found himself alone in front of the Calgary net with time and space.

Coleman put the Flames ahead 1-0 just over a minute into the middle frame, redirecting a Joel Farabee entry feed from the slot for his 17th goal of the campaign.

Coleman tips home a lovely pass from Farabee

But two minutes later, Granlund answered back for the Ducks, and the teams retired to their respective dressing rooms all square at a goal apiece through 40 minutes.

Cooley made another 10-beller off Gauthier early in the third, after the young star was alone in front of the net off a broken play. The Calgary netminder coolly stuck his right pad out once again to deny Anaheim’s goal-scoring leader.

At the other end, Gridin and Sharangovich both hit posts while the game was tied, but at the 7:46 mark of the third, Gridin got another opportunity and cashed in, converting on a slick cross-ice feed from Olli Määttä to put the locals up 2-1.

Gridin scores to put Flames ahead in third

The Ducks pressed for an equalizer in period three. Gauthier's one-timer with just under nine minutes left was kicked away by Cooley, then Määttä pulled a loose puck out of the blue paint with Anaheim skaters swarming toward the crease. 

Granlund potted a powerplay marker to tie the game at 2-2, though, with 3:33 left on the clock.

And in overtime, the Finn completed his hat-trick, one-timing a shot home with one second remaining in the extra period.

Cooley finished the night with 30 saves for the Flames.

Määttä factored in with a pair of assists, Victor Olofsson led Calgary with four shots on goal, and Zach Whitecloud finished the night with seven blocked shots.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee

Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome - Victor Olofsson

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Martin Pospisil - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Devin Cooley - starter

Dustin Wolf

They Said It:

"Tough call in OT, but it is what it is"

"That one stings"

"We took five penalties. To me, that's the difference"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 25, ANA 33

Powerplay: CGY 0-1, ANA 2-5

Faceoffs: CGY 48.4%, ANA 51.6%

Hits: CGY 17, ANA 22

Blocked Shots: CGY 21, ANA 14

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 23, ANA 21

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 7, ANA 9

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Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Ducks 26.03.26

Photos by Terence Leung

Up Next:

Calgary's six-game homestand draws to a close Saturday, when the Flames entertain the Canucks on South Asian Celebration night. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. MT. GET TICKETS

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