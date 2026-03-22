Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Lightning

The Flames aim for their third straight win, taking on the Lightning tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 6:00 p.m. MT puck drop (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960). Limited tickets are available HERE.
As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee
Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome- Victor Olofsson
Martin Pospisil - Tyson Gross - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud
Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz
Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Devin Cooley