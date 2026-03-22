Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Lightning

Tonight's projected lines and pairings against Tampa

projected web mar 22
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames aim for their third straight win, taking on the Lightning tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 6:00 p.m. MT puck drop (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960). Limited tickets are available HERE.

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome- Victor Olofsson

Martin Pospisil - Tyson Gross - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Devin Cooley

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