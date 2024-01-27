5 Things - Flames vs. Blackhawks

1. Get The 'W'

Ending on a high note.

That's the goal.

The Flames look to finish off this homestand with a victory and the much-needed accompanying two points when they host the Blackhawks tonight, their final game before the league's all-star break.

They don't return to the ice until Feb. 6 when they start a four-game U.S. road swing in Boston, and their next home tilt on Scotiabank Saddledome ice isn't until Feb. 15 when they host San Jose.

Mired in a four-game losing streak, the perfect way to start their midseason break would be a victory to snap the funk.

Their most recent loss came Thursday, when they fell 5-2 to the visiting Blue Jackets.

The good news in the game, of course, was the return of Oliver Kylington to the lineup for his first NHL tilt since 2022 (more on his night below in Fast Facts).

He received a raucous welcome from the C of Red when he was announced in the starting lineup.

"This was nothing I could ever expect," he said after. "When you see people writing to you, people cheering for you, applauding you, it really touches you in a way I wasn’t expecting.

"It means a lot."