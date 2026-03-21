Tamed 'Em

Flames knock off Panthers 4-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome

260320_CGYvsFLA
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

Plenty of creativity.

And plenty of offence.

Just the right mix to send the C of Red home happy, as the Flames earned their second win on the spin to begin this six-game homestand, dispatching the Florida Panthers 4-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Victor Olofsson's first goal in Calgary silks stood up as the decider, while Joel Farabee, Morgan Frost and Matt Coronato also lit the lamp. 

Dustin Wolf stopped 24 of 25 shots on target at the other end of the rink, earning his 20th victory of the campaign.

See all the highlights and goals from Friday night's win

Neither side scored in period one, but Calgary had the better of the chances. Kevin Bahl spotted Matvei Gridin at the back post with a cross-ice pass from the left point, but Panthers starter Daniil Tarasov got down quickly to deflect the puck away with his left pad.

Frost came ever so close to scoring the goal of the season two minutes later. The centre grabbed the puck in his own zone, then gathered speed as he hit the Florida blue line before splitting the defence, cutting in on goal, but his tuck job at the left post got pushed away by Tarasov’s right skate.

Tarasov made a third 10-beller in the final minute of the frame, getting a pad to a quick snapshot off the stick of Coronato after the Calgary winger was sent in on goal alone on a saucy setup from Frost.

At the 7:44 mark of period two, the Flames finally broke the ice. Blake Coleman stripped former Flame Sam Bennett of the puck in the neutral zone before spotting Farabee on the left wing. From the half-wall, Farabee wristed the puck goalward, and after taking a deflection off a Florida defender, it sailed in short-side on Tarasov.

Farabee tallies to open scoring against Panthers

Olofsson added to the offence 2:16 later, thanks in part to some yeoman’s work down low by Adam Klapka. The big Czech absorbed a deflected puck into his neck, then a high hit, but still had the presence of mind to backhand the puck to Olofsson in the left circle, allowing him to unleash a one-timer into the top corner of the net.

Olofsson puts one home to double Calgary lead

Former Flame A.J. Greer got one back for Florida 4:17 into the third, but later in the frame, he was given a major penalty and a game misconduct after a dangerous check that sent Calgary's Connor Zary hurtling head-first into the corner boards.

The Flames received a seven-minute powerplay as a result, an advantage augmented into a 5-on-3 thanks to a Tomas Nosek trip, and on the two-man powerplay, Frost jammed home a third Calgary marker with three minutes left on the clock.

Beauty goal increases Flames lead late in third

Coronato ripped a puck into the top corner on a breakaway 31 seconds later to extend the lead to 4-1.

Olofsson led all Flames with six shots on goal, while Coleman finished the night with two assists.

Farabee, Frost and Coronato each scored their 16th goals of the campaign.

In the first period, the Flames unveiled a brand-new commemorative logo for the 2026-27 campaign, as the team and the city of Calgary will celebrate the farewell season inside the Scotiabank Saddledome.

“The ‘Dome Farewell Season” is not about saying goodbye but saying thank you

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee

Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome - Connor Zary

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Victor Olofsson - Martin Pospisil - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf - starter

Devin Cooley

You can bet that was a Red Blazer-winning night for No. 16

They Said It:

"We had some fun with it out there"

"I feel like everyone is giving their all"

"It's nice to get that one"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 36, FLA 25

Powerplay: CGY 2-7, FLA 0-2

Faceoffs: CGY 55.8%, FLA 44.2%

Hits: CGY 18, FLA 27

Blocked Shots: CGY 11, FLA 7

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 15, FLA 15

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 6, FLA 8

Up Next:

The Flames will continue their six-game homestand against another opponent from the Sunshine State Sunday, when the Tampa Bay Lightning pay a visit to the Scotiabank Saddledome at 6 p.m. MT. GET TICKETS

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