Neither side scored in period one, but Calgary had the better of the chances. Kevin Bahl spotted Matvei Gridin at the back post with a cross-ice pass from the left point, but Panthers starter Daniil Tarasov got down quickly to deflect the puck away with his left pad.

Frost came ever so close to scoring the goal of the season two minutes later. The centre grabbed the puck in his own zone, then gathered speed as he hit the Florida blue line before splitting the defence, cutting in on goal, but his tuck job at the left post got pushed away by Tarasov’s right skate.

Tarasov made a third 10-beller in the final minute of the frame, getting a pad to a quick snapshot off the stick of Coronato after the Calgary winger was sent in on goal alone on a saucy setup from Frost.

At the 7:44 mark of period two, the Flames finally broke the ice. Blake Coleman stripped former Flame Sam Bennett of the puck in the neutral zone before spotting Farabee on the left wing. From the half-wall, Farabee wristed the puck goalward, and after taking a deflection off a Florida defender, it sailed in short-side on Tarasov.