5 Things - Flames vs. Kings

Flames host Kings as homestand continues (7 p.m. MT/Sportsnet)

5Things-FBTW
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

1. Set The Standard

Three home games.

Three wins.

And tonight, the Flames will try and keep their feet on the accelerator as they entertain the Kings at the Scotiabank Saddledome. GET TICKETS

The recent results have made for plenty of smiles on the ice and in the stands, but for this Calgary group, there's more at play. The end goal is to finish the season on a high. To build chemistry and culture. And to ensure the emergent young core here is chock full of valuable experience come the new season next fall.

Ryan Strome scored the overtime goal Sunday against Tampa to run the Flames' winning streak to three games. It was the type of play - driven by a young, burgeoning star in Matvei Gridin - that the C of Red could get used to seeing.

But Strome's been around. His 900-plus NHL games, and four previous NHL stops are proof positive of that. And in that lengthy hockey journey, the 32-year-old has seen just about everything. It's that experience that will prove so valuable for this group as it continues to grow.

At the forefront of that worldview, a realization that winning matters. Even if the end goal isn't about placement in the standings.

"It’s really, really hard to snap your fingers and just become a winning hockey team. If you throw these games away, you don’t compete, you don’t play hard, those habits leak into next year," Strome opined post-game Sunday. "Then all of a sudden you have a group that’s like ‘OK, we gotta start winning,’ and you don’t have the characteristics, you don’t have those qualities, and the leadership and all those things that it takes.

"Hypothetically, it’d be great to have the first-overall pick, and you can guarantee this and that. But it’s a team game, there’s a lot of guys in here playing for jobs, playing for their life, and that’s important. The team’s trying to build a culture and a confidence moving forward. I think the traits that we’re showing now are great things that will bleed into next season."

An honest answer, from a player that's exuded no shortage of character and commitment since landing in Calgary just over two weeks ago. 

Strome said Sunday that he's found rejuvenation in this new role with the Flames. One of mentor, leader and confidant.

Those happy fist-bumps at the end aren't bad, either.

"There’s good leadership in this dressing room and guys are competing hard,' he said. "Obviously, everyone’s aware of the situation we’re in, but it’s a measuring stick sometimes, these games against some of these teams.

"Winning’s fun. With these young guys, I think winning is important to have some confidence, and keep pushing forward to the end of the year."

See all the action from Sunday night's overtime thriller

2. Know Your Enemy

Tonight's game is an important one for the Kings, who wake up Tuesday sitting two points back of the Kraken for the second Wild Card berth in the Western Conference.

It's the second in a three-game trip that began Sunday in Utah, a night that saw L.A. collect a point in a 4-3 overtime setback.

“I thought it was a real gutsy effort by us. It's probably our best second period of the year,” Kings interim coach D.J. Smith told reporters post-game. “We've had games where it's gone the other way for us and then we get a bit of a bounce and tie it.

"It's unfortunate to lose that point, but we pick up a big point as well and we're still in the fight.”

Smith, the former Ottawa Senators bench boss, is at the helm in L.A. following the dismissal of Jim Hiller at the beginning of the month. 

And he'll look to help guide his squad to continued road success tonight; the Kings' nine regulation losses away from home are the fewest of any NHL club currently outside the playoff picture.

Tonight's game is a milestone night for star forward Adrian Kempe, who will skate in his 700th career NHL contest. And he'll do so against fellow Swede - and former MODO teammate - Victor Olofsson, who comes into Tuesday's game with goals in back-to-back outings.

2025-26 Stats

 

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
15.8%
31st
Kings
17.5%
25th
Penalty Kill
 
 
Flames
81.1%
9th
Kings
75.2%
29th
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
 
 
Flames
50.45%
13th
Kings
52.18%
7th
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
 
 
Flames
47.64%
24th
Kings
52.69%
8th

 

3. Fast Facts

2025-26 Season Series

This evening, the two teams will meet for the third time this season, but it's the first matchup inside the Scotiabank Saddledome. 

Calgary posted a 2-1 overtime victory in the opener Dec. 13 (Morgan Frost supplied the decider), while the Kings replied with a 2-0 triumph at Crypto.com Arena Feb. 28.

The Flames will close out the regular season against Los Angeles in the season series finale Apr. 16 under the Saddle.

Did You Know?

Mikael Backlund has a shot at making more Flames history this season. 

His slapshot snipe Sunday against the Lightning was his 16th goal of the campaign, tying him with Owen Nolan for the third-most goals in a campaign by a Flames skater aged 35 or older.

And Backlund doesn't have to look too far to find the all-time Calgary leader in that category. In fact, all he has to do is turn around while seated on the bench!

Flames Assistant Coach Dave Lowry scored 18 goals during the 2000-01 season, while former Calgary blueliner Mark Giordano has the second-most goals in a single season after his 35th birthday thanks to a 17-tally year in 2018-19.

4. They Said It

Check this space soon for all the chatter from Tuesday's morning skate!

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Morgan Frost

Since returning home from that five-game road trip, Frost has taken his dynamism to a whole new level. 

The centre has goals in back-to-back games - giving him 17 on the season - but it's the little things that haven't ended up on the scoresheet that have people wide-eyed.

Consider his end-to-end rush that - had it converted - would have been the goal of the season for the Flames, or his diving play, and phone-booth stickhandling against Florida to keep a powerplay opportunity alive. 

Suffice it to say, Frost is feeling it at the moment. And he enters play Tuesday two tallies shy of matching the career-best 19 he scored with the Flyers in 2022-23.

Kings - Artemi Panarin

Panarin was acquired by L.A. just before the Olympic break and now, a month on from the NHL's return to action, he's starting to settle in with his new team.

The Russian star enters play Tuesday riding a six-game point streak, during which he's put up four goals and nine points.

Panarin has put up at least 80 points in every full-length NHL season since 2017-18; he comes into tonight's contest with 74 this winter.

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