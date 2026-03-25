Make It Four!

Dustin Wolf stopped 16 of the 17 shots he faced through 40 minutes, his best save coming off a Byfield rebound with about 90 seconds to play in period two. Byfield had a wide open net to shoot at from just outside the blue paint, but Wolf quickly slammed his left pad down to deny the Kings centreman a second goal on the night.

Wolf's second-period work wasn't done there, either. On the ensuing shift, L.A.'s Trevor Moore found himself in alone on goal, but could not put his low effort past Wolf's right pad.

Byfield made good on his next opportunity, which came just 17 seconds into period three. Moore sprung him free on a breakaway, allowing Byfield to pot his 17th goal of the season.

But the Kings got into penalty trouble later in the frame, giving Calgary a two-man advantage. And that's where Parekh snapped home his first home NHL goal, ripping the disc past Kuemper from the top of the right circle to even the score at 2-2.