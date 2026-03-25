Make It Four!

Flames run win streak to four with 3-2 shootout victory

260324_CGYvsLAK
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

Another home date, another home win for the Flames!

Olli Määttä and Zayne Parekh scored in regulation, before Yegor Sharangovich willed the puck into the net in the fourth round of the shootout as Calgary knocked off the L.A. Kings 3-2 Tuesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Määttä tallied his first as a Flame, Parekh's third-period marker was his first NHL goal on 'Dome ice, while at the other end, Dustin Wolf made 23 saves to help run Calgary's winning streak to four games.

See all the action from Tuesday night's shootout win

Los Angeles struck first 2:35 into the game on a tally from Quinton Byfield, and that goal held up as the only offence of the opening frame. Blake Coleman had a one-timer opportunity on Kings starter Darcy Kuemper midway through the period, but the netminder parried away Coleman’s effort from the low slot.

But Calgary kept pressing, and with just over five minutes to play in period two, they were reewarded with an equalizer. Määttä snuck from the point to the right circle, and that’s where winger Victor Olofsson found him with a crisp pass from the point. Määttä quickly turned and fired the puck on goal, zipping a low shot through Kuemper for his first goal in Flames colours.

Maatta scores first as a Flame

Dustin Wolf stopped 16 of the 17 shots he faced through 40 minutes, his best save coming off a Byfield rebound with about 90 seconds to play in period two. Byfield had a wide open net to shoot at from just outside the blue paint, but Wolf quickly slammed his left pad down to deny the Kings centreman a second goal on the night.

Wolf's second-period work wasn't done there, either. On the ensuing shift, L.A.'s Trevor Moore found himself in alone on goal, but could not put his low effort past Wolf's right pad.

Byfield made good on his next opportunity, which came just 17 seconds into period three. Moore sprung him free on a breakaway, allowing Byfield to pot his 17th goal of the season.

But the Kings got into penalty trouble later in the frame, giving Calgary a two-man advantage. And that's where Parekh snapped home his first home NHL goal, ripping the disc past Kuemper from the top of the right circle to even the score at 2-2.

Parekh scores on the powerplay to tie game in third

Captain Mikael Backlund nearly ended it in regulation time, deflecting a Kevin Bahl point shot goalward with about a minute left to play in the third, but Kuemper got down quickly to get his torso to the puck, securing a point for both sides in the process.

Calgary had two glorious chances in overtime. Olofsson danced through everyone, nutmegging Artemi Panarin in the high slot before chipping the puck just wide of Kuemper's left post. Morgan Frost hit the pipe a minute later on a two-man breakaway with Joel Farabee, while at the other end, Panarin forced Wolf into a lunging save with about 10 seconds left in the extra session.

Frost scored the opener in the shootout for the Flames, a tally cancelled out by Panarin on L.A.'s second attempt. 

That set up Sharangovich in round four. The winger strode in, tried to deke Kuemper out but lost the handle on the puck. Nevertheless, the disc glided beneath Kuemper's pad and into the back of the net, securing the victory for the home side.

Twenty of Calgary's 30 wins this season have come on home ice.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee

Victor Olofsson - Ryan Strome - Yegor Sharangovich

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - Martin Pospisil - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf - starter

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

Coming soon.

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 23, LAK 25

Powerplay: CGY 1-3, LAK 0-2

Faceoffs: CGY 50%, LAK 50%

Hits: CGY 19, LAK 22

Blocked Shots: CGY 16, LAK 15

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 16, LAK 17

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 8, LAK 9

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Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Kings 24.03.26

Photos by Gerry Thomas

Up Next:

The homestand continues Thursday evening with a matchup against the Ducks at 7 p.m. MT. GET TICKETS

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