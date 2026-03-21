The 'Dome Farewell Season Logo Unveiled

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About the Scotiabank Saddledome

Opening its doors in 1983, The Scotiabank Saddledome was constructed as part of the 1988 Winter Olympic games and to serve as the new home of the NHL's Calgary Flames.

Since then, It has also become the home to the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers, WHL’s Calgary Hitmen, and NLL’s Calgary Roughnecks. It has also played host to big ticket concerts, world-class tournaments, ice shows, conventions, and more.

In April 2023, an agreement in principle was reached that would see CSEC, the City of Calgary and the Government of Alberta combining to build a new Event Centre block which would include a community rink, district development and a state-of-the-art Event Centre for the new home of CSEC's teams and events. During a groundbreaking ceremony in July 2024, the construction of Scotia Place officially began with a completion date set for Fall 2027.