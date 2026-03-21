The 'Dome Farewell Season Logo Unveiled
Next season will be the Flames final one in historic building
The Calgary Flames unveiled the logo that will be the anchor to next season’s celebration and festivities. “The ‘Dome Farewell Season” is not about saying goodbye but saying thank you. Thank you for the memories that have defined generations of hockey fans. From capturing the Stanley Cup in 1989, The “Eliminator” and the Cinderella run in 2004 or Johnny's Game 7 overtime heroics – The C of Red has witnessed 44 years of memories under this iconic roof.
2026-2027 will mark the Farewell Season for CSEC clubs & operations inside the Scotiabank Saddledome. Ending a remarkable run for a building that has helped define this city. More details will be released around the Farewell Season Celebrations ahead of the start of the 2026-2027 NHL season.
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About the Scotiabank Saddledome
Opening its doors in 1983, The Scotiabank Saddledome was constructed as part of the 1988 Winter Olympic games and to serve as the new home of the NHL's Calgary Flames.
Since then, It has also become the home to the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers, WHL’s Calgary Hitmen, and NLL’s Calgary Roughnecks. It has also played host to big ticket concerts, world-class tournaments, ice shows, conventions, and more.
In April 2023, an agreement in principle was reached that would see CSEC, the City of Calgary and the Government of Alberta combining to build a new Event Centre block which would include a community rink, district development and a state-of-the-art Event Centre for the new home of CSEC's teams and events. During a groundbreaking ceremony in July 2024, the construction of Scotia Place officially began with a completion date set for Fall 2027.