Future Watch Update - 25.03.26

Get the rundown on how Flames prospects are doing this season

FutureWatch - 2x1
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

NCAA

Jonathan Castagna - Forward - Cornell
15 goals, 19 assists, 34 points in 33 games

Castagna, the best defensive forward in the ECAC, helped Cornell reach the NCAA tournament for the fourth year running.

His Big Red squad heads to Loveland, Col. for a round of 16 matchup against Eric Jamieson and Denver Friday night (more on Jamieson below).

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Merrimack
13 goals, 22 assists, 35 points in 33 games

Hoskin helped eighth-seed Merrimack claim the program's first-ever Hockey East championship this past weekend, as the Warriors defeated UConn 2-1 in the final at Boston's TD Garden. 

Hoskin recorded an assist in the final and was named to the All-Tournament team.

After advancing to the NCAA tournament, Merrimack will face North Dakota in the Sioux Falls regional Thursday night.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Denver
7 goals, 9 assists, 16 points in 39 games

Jamieson and the Pioneers are NCHC conference champions, winning the Frozen Faceoff on home ice this past weekend over Minnesota-Duluth.

Denver won't have to travel far to participate in the NCAA tournament, either. They'll be part of the Loveland, Col. regional and have drawn Cornell in their round of 16 matchup Friday.

Aidan Lane - Forward - Harvard
6 goals, 7 assists, 13 points in 34 games

Lane completed his freshman campaign at Harvard with 13 points, and two of his six tallies this season were game-winners.

Jaden Lipinski - Forward - Maine
3 goals, 9 assists, 12 points in 34 games

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
5 goals, 8 assists, 13 points in 33 games

One of three Fighting Hawks in the Flames prospect pool, Littler and North Dakota head one state south to the Sioux Falls regional this weekend. They'll face Trevor Hoskin and Merrimack Thursday.

Henry Mews - Defence - Michigan
0 goals, 9 assists, 9 points in 10 games

Mews told CalgaryFlames.com last week that he's resumed skating after suffering a season-ending injury just 10 games into his collegiate career.

And he was on the bench, in a yellow Michigan sweater, watching his Wolverines clinch the Big Ten championship last weekend against their bitter rivals from Ohio State.

Michigan is in the Albany regional this weekend as NCAA tournament play gets underway. They'll face Bentley in the round of 16 Friday.

Luke Misa - Forward - Penn State
8 goals, 11 assists, 19 points in 36 games

Penn State is into the NCAA tournament as part of the Albany regional. 

Misa and the Nittany Lions will square off against Minnesota-Duluth Friday.

Cullen Potter - Forward - Arizona State
12 goals, 14 assists, 26 points in 24 games

Cole Reschny - Forward - North Dakota
5 goals, 29 assists, 34 points in 33 games

The NCHC Rookie of the Year, Reschny and North Dakota head to the Sioux Falls regional as the nation's No. 2 seed. 

They'll take on Merrimack tomorrow evening.

Abram Wiebe - Defence - North Dakota
5 goals, 22 assists, 27 points in 37 games

Ethan Wyttenbach - Forward - Quinnipiac
24 goals, 34 assists, 58 points in 38 games

Wyttenbach was named a Hobey Baker Award finalist after leading the nation in scoring during his freshman campaign. 

And he'll be back in his old junior hockey stomping grounds - Sioux Falls, S.D. - as Quinnipiac opens their regional tournament Thursday with a matchup versus Providence.

WHL

Andrew Basha - Forward - Medicine Hat Tigers
18 goals, 32 assists, 50 points in 32 games

Basha and the Tigers are absolutely flying as they embark on their WHL title defence,

Medicine Hat starts the playoffs as the No.-2 seed in the Eastern Conference. They'll open their first-round series on home ice Friday against the Regina Pats.

Max Curran - Forward - Edmonton Oil Kings
14 goals, 27 assists, 41 points in 31 games

Sadly, Curran won't be a part of the Oil Kings' playoff run this spring after undergoing season-ending surgery.

His Edmonton squad has drawn Hunter Laing and the Saskatoon Blades in Round One of the WHL playoffs, beginning Friday night at Rogers Place.

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
6 goals, 13 assists, 19 points in 64 games

Hurtig and the Hitmen have home-ice advantage in Round One of the WHL playoffs.

Their best-of-seven series against the Brandon Wheat Kings begins Friday at 7 p.m. MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome, with Game 2 set for Sunday evening at 7 p.m. MT.

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Hunter Laing - Forward - Saskatoon Blades
24 goals, 31 assists, 55 points in 62 games

Laing and the Blades will start the playoffs on the road this weekend, as No.-6 Saskatoon faces No.-3 Edmonton in a best-of-seven affair.

Game 1 is Friday night at Rogers Place, with Game 2 slated for Sunday.

USHL

Mace’o Phillips - Defence - Green Bay Gamblers
1 goal, 9 assists, 10 points in 40 games

Phillips and the Gamblers sit two points back of Dubuque for second place in the USHL's Eastern Conference, with four games remaining in the regular season.

Green Bay travels to Tri-City this weekend for a twin bill before wrapping up the regular campaign against Wisconsin rival Madison next weekend.

Russia

Yan Matveiko - Forward - Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)
15 goals, 22 assists, 37 points in 50 games (MHL)
0 goals, 1 assist, 1 point in 1 game (VHL)

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - MHK Spartak-MAX Moskva (MHL)
13-17-0, 2.97 GAA, .918 save percentage, 1 shutout

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
26-13-0, 2.17 GAA, .930 save percentage, 3 shutouts (MHL)
0-0-1, 0.92 GAA, .976 save percentage (VHL)

Sweden

Jakob Leander - Defence - HV71 U20
2 goals, 10 assists, 12 points in 36 games (regular season)
0 goals, 3 assists, 3 points in 4 games (relegation)

Theo Stockselius - Forward - Djurgardens
0 goals, 1 assist, 1 points in 16 games (SHL - regular season)
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 3 games (SHL - playoffs)
4 goals, 12 assists, 16 points in 11 games (U20 - regular season)
4 goals, 1 assist, 5 points in 2 games (U20 - playoffs)

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