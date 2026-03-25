Future Watch Update - 25.03.26

NCAA

Jonathan Castagna - Forward - Cornell

15 goals, 19 assists, 34 points in 33 games

Castagna, the best defensive forward in the ECAC, helped Cornell reach the NCAA tournament for the fourth year running.

His Big Red squad heads to Loveland, Col. for a round of 16 matchup against Eric Jamieson and Denver Friday night (more on Jamieson below).

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Merrimack

13 goals, 22 assists, 35 points in 33 games

Hoskin helped eighth-seed Merrimack claim the program's first-ever Hockey East championship this past weekend, as the Warriors defeated UConn 2-1 in the final at Boston's TD Garden.

Hoskin recorded an assist in the final and was named to the All-Tournament team.

After advancing to the NCAA tournament, Merrimack will face North Dakota in the Sioux Falls regional Thursday night.