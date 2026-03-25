Flames Set To Host South Asian Celebration Game On Saturday

The Flames are set to host their third annual South Asian Celebration Game, presented by Scotiabank, this Saturday, Mar. 28 when they welcome the Vancouver Canucks to the Scotiabank Saddledome at 8:00 p.m. MT.

The game will be a nationally televised broadcast on Hockey Night in Canada and Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi. The Flames will be led onto the ice by seven-year-old TELUS Skater, Keatan Brar.

As part of our 2026 South Asian Celebration, the Flames, in partnership with Calgary-born artist, Navi Jhaj, are so proud to unveil a new South Asian Celebration logo featuring a unique take on the flaming C. The textile-inspired detailing evokes memories of patterns found in garments, shawls, or embroidery passed down through the mothers, grandmothers, aunts, and family traditions. The internal design language draws from a wide range of South Asian textile traditions, including Punjabi, Rajasthani, Kashmiri, and Mughal influenced embroidery. As a proud Punjabi and mother of twins, Navi is passionate about keeping her language and culture alive and sharing it with the next generation.

The Flames South Asian Celebration will be integrated into many aspects of the game presentation. Music for the pre-game and player warm-up will be provided by Calgary’s own DJ Joash Charles. As fans enter the building, there will be performances from the Nachda Punjab Bhangra Academy, Static Bollywood Dance, and Calgary’s Finest Dholis on the main concourse, along with a photo station set up behind section 228 where fans can have their picture taken.

The first intermission will feature a South Asian Minor Hockey Shootout, as well as a traditional Bhangra dance performance from the Nachda Punjab Bhangra Academy and Calgary’s Finest Dholis during the second intermission. Static Bollywood Dance will also perform in Red Corner during a TV timeout.

In partnership with 2020 Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award recipient, Dampy Brar, the Calgary Flames Alumni and Calgary Flames Foundation are proud to participate in a South Asian Ball Hockey event on Friday, March 27 at the Vision Sports Center in Southeast Calgary. The event will bring together South Asian youth athletes, South Asian community leaders, Calgary Flames staff and alumni, and Harvey the Hound in a celebration of South Asian cultural pride and community connection!

The Flames South Asian Celebration logo is featured prominently on retail items that will be available in CGY Team Stores at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames have also partnered with APNA hockey to release a limited run of retail items that are available in CGY Team Stores.

CSEC will also host the Calgary South Asian Business Summit on Wednesday, March 25, in partnership with Tulsea Sports Marketing. The Summit will convene leading entrepreneurs, investors, and executives to explore Calgary’s emergence as a global hub for innovation, investment, and diaspora-driven growth. Keynote speakers include Robert Hayes, CEO of CSEC; Harish Consul, CEO of Ocgrow Ventures; and Raghav, globally-renowned musical artist and Flames South Asian Ambassador. The program will also feature panels on AI, technology, and sports/entertainment as a platform for market entry, and will highlight the rising influence of the South Asian community while fostering meaningful connections through networking.