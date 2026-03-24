Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kings

Tonight's projected lines and pairings against Los Angeles

projected web mar 24
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames look to extend the win streak to four, taking on the Kings tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 7 p.m. MT clash (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960). Limited tickets are available HERE.

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome- Victor Olofsson

Ryan Lomberg - Martin Pospisil - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

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