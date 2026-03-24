Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kings

The Flames look to extend the win streak to four, taking on the Kings tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 7 p.m. MT clash (Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960). Limited tickets are available HERE.

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund- Joel Farabee

Matvei Gridin - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Ryan Strome- Victor Olofsson

Ryan Lomberg - Martin Pospisil - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf