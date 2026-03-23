In Calgary, we might still be waiting on the visual evidence, but slowly and surely, spring is on the way.

And as our city’s greenery hits the snooze button on its winter hibernation clock, the NHL club that calls Calgary home - and its new-look leadership group - is starting to blossom.

New alternate captains, new voices, and a new energy around a group disappointed with how the 2025-26 season has gone so far, no doubt, but that same group is determined to finish the campaign by leaving everything on the ice.

Joel Farabee is one of those new leaders. The 26-year-old first donned an ‘A’ on his sweater in the Flames’ post-deadline triumph over the Hurricanes March 7, collecting three points in the process.

And for Farabee, who wears that letter at home while defenceman Zach Whitecloud sports it on his left chest on the road, the extra responsibility is leading to results on the scoreboard. In four games as a Calgary alternate, Farabee has three goals (and would have had a fourth, if not for a coach’s challenge this past Wednesday against the Blues).

With each passing day, it’s clear that the promotion means a lot to Farabee, who at 26 is perhaps too experienced to be considered one of the ‘young guys,’ but also not quite old enough yet to be cast in the same vein as veterans Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman.

For Farabee, it all circles back to his formative years in Upstate New York.

“I obviously give a lot of credit to my older brothers and my father, just kind of raising me to be the player that I am,” Farabee shared during a conversation on the Flames’ recent five-game road trip. “I think just being a vocal leader and things like that, I learned from them.

“Just getting to represent any NHL team in itself is an awesome honour. To wear a letter at whatever juncture it may be is really cool and special.”