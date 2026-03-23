No Place Like Strome!

Darren Raddysh got one back for Tampa Bay with a one-timer from the point, and Cooley prevented the visitors from tying the game with 14 total second-period stops, and some help from his right post, which was bruised by a Brayden Point chance from in tight that appeared destined for the yawning cage.

Blake Coleman thought he’d restored the two-goal advantage for Calgary with 11 seconds left in the frame. The winger converted on an odd-man rush with Backlund, but after a coach’s challenge, the play was overturned on account of an offside.

Johansson got some help of his own in the third, when Coronato batted a puck out of midair at the bottom of the right circle, but his quick, hand-eye effort struck iron, and stayed out.

At the other end, the Lightning applied more pressure on Cooley and the Calgary defence, eventually tying the contest at 3-3 thanks to a slot shot from Pontus Holmberg with 4:20 remaining in the frame.

That sent the game to overtime, and in the extra frame, Matvei Gridin and Strome took charge. The young winger escaped the check of defenceman J.J. Moser before dishing the disc to Strome, who one-timed the puck short-side on Johansson for the game-winner, and his second goal in Flames silks.

Centre Tyson Gross, signed from St. Cloud State of the NCAA, made his NHL debut in his hometown. The 23-year-old won 60% of his draws over 8:07 of ice-time.