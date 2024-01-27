Greer Out With Fractured Foot

The next-man-up mentality is being tested these days.

Forward A.J. Greer will be out for the next eight weeks after suffering a fractured foot in Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets.

"A.J., he was on the one guy on that fourth line that had some consistency to his play," said Head Coach Ryan Huska. "And, there's the physicality that he brought. He was an energy guy in the room for his and he's chipped in (offensively) for us. We'll miss him, no doubt. It's a tough break - one of those unfortunate ones. Knowing him, though, he'll push the envelope to try and get back sooner than later."

Greer, 27, has 10 points (6G, 4A) in 47 games, while averaging 8:44 in ice time this year. He ranks third on the team - and second among forwards - in hits with 77.

The Flames enter Saturday's game against the Blackhawks having lost 148 man-games due to his injury this season. Martin Pospisil (upper body) remains on the shelf, while Jakob Pelletier and Kevin Rooney (shoulder) are not yet ready, but returned to game action with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers on Friday.

Pospisil did take part in the team's pregame skate Saturday and Huska said after he should be avaulable when they play Boston on Feb. 6.

In other words, their forward depth is currently being put through the ringer.

With Adam Ruzicka claimed off waivers by the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, Walker Duehr, Cole Schwindt and Adam Klapka - all of whom were on the Wranglers roster at various points over the past 10 days - will make up the Flames' new-look fourth line tonight against the Hawks.

"Great person, great guy," Jonathan Huberdeau said of losing Greer. "It's good to have him around. It’s never easy to see a guy go down like that. He brings energy to the team, (he’s) a guy that works hard every shift and in the room (and) he’s a big presence for us.

"We’re going to miss him."