5 Things - Flames vs. Lightning

Flames, Lightning set for Sunday clash (6 p.m. MT/Sportsnet)

5Things-FBTW
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

1. Forging Forward

Friday's win over Florida was up there as one of the Flames' most complete games of the season. 

A team effort.

Solid goaltending.

Offence from up and down the lineup, and a pair of powerplay goals to salt the Panthers away late in the third period. 

All in all, it's the type of effort this new-look Calgary squad is making a habit of producing. And since the trade deadline on March 6 - a week that saw a pair of core veterans leave the Stampede City - this Flames group has played .500 hockey, going 4-4-0 in the eight games since the seismic changes to their roster.

Amid the transition, though, Head Coach Ryan Huska is pleased with the character in his dressing room, and he's optimistic that his group will continue on the hard work over the final month of the campaign.

"We’ve got lots of good people in our room. So, you lose some good people, but we’ve brought some good people in," he explained Friday evening. "There is still a veteran presence that we have, and the guys that we’ve brought in are excited to be playing. And I think that matters for our team.

"Even when you looked at our road trip, we didn’t have success on it like we would have wanted, but there were stretches in all of those games where I thought we played pretty well, we just didn’t put the whole 60 together. The last couple at home, for me, have been much better. They’ve done a really good job staying with it."

Friday evening, against a Sunshine State club playing in the second of a back-to-back scenario, Calgary sent the C of Red home happy. 

This evening, in an identical situation, they'll look to close the weekend out right, and keep the strong start to this homestand going.

See all the highlights and goals from Friday night's win

2. Know Your Enemy

The Lightning are seeking a perfect four-game road trip, after collecting wins in Seattle, Vancouver and Edmonton thus far on their Pacific Division travels.

Saturday at Rogers Place, Nikita Kucherov led the way with two goals and two assists (including, believe it or not, his first-career short-handed goal) in a 5-2 triumph over the Oilers. Anthony Cirelli had a pair of goals as well, Jake Guentzel also scored, while Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves to collect the victory in goal.

Three of Tampa Bay's five goals Saturday came on special teams, including two shorties.

The Lightning are in quite the battle atop the Atlantic Division, too. Tampa Bay wakes up Sunday morning sitting four points back of the first-place Buffalo Sabres and tonight, the Lightning will burn one of their two games in hand. 

Tampa Bay's 23 road victories this season are top of the crop in the NHL, too.

2025-26 Stats

 

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
15.8%
31st
Lightning
22.1%
T-12th
Penalty Kill
 
 
Flames
81.0%
10th
Lightning
82.3%
6th
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
 
 
Flames
50.55%
13th
Lightning
53.10%
5th
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
 
 
Flames
47.88%
23rd
Lightning
55.04%
T-4th

 

3. Fast Facts

2025-26 Season Series

Tonight's game marks the conclusion of the two-game season set between Calgary and Tampa Bay, with the Lightning holding the edge thus far by virtue of a 5-1 home win Nov. 26. Joel Farabee scored the lone Flames marker that evening, one of his four short-handed tallies on the campaign.

Did You Know?

Farabee marked his 100th game in Flames colours with a goal Friday evening, and by doing so, he became the fourth Calgary skater in the last decade to score in their 100th game with the club.

The other three? Connor Zary (Dec. 31, 2024), Brett Ritchie (Dec. 23, 2022) and Derek Ryan (Nov. 7, 2019).

Game Notes - Flames vs. Lightning 22.03.26
- 0.44 MB
Download Game Notes - Flames vs. Lightning 22.03.26

4. They Said It

Check this space soon for all the buzz following Sunday's morning skate!

5. Players To Watch

Flames - Victor Olofsson

Olofsson scored his first goal as a Flame Friday against the Panthers, putting his patented one-timer to work with a second-period snipe. 

The Swedish winger also led all Calgary skaters with six shots on goal against Florida.

Olofsson's tally Friday stood up as his fourth game-winning goal of the season, including time spent with Colorado to begin the campaign.

Olofsson puts one home to double Calgary lead

Lightning - Nikita Kucherov

Kucherov is on another level lately, entering this evening's game having collected three or more points in each of his last five road contests.

Last night in Edmonton, Kucherov had two goals and two assists, giving the 32-year-old an even dozen through the first three games of this Lightning road trip.

Kucherov leads the League in scoring, too, with 118 points from his 64 games played.

News Feed

Tamed 'Em

The 'Dome Farewell Season Logo Unveiled

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Panthers

5 Things - Flames vs. Panthers

'Have A Positive Impact'

Persistence Pays Off!

'A Lot Of Good Memories'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blues

5 Things - Flames vs. Blues

Flames Fall In Road Trip Finale

Alberta Selected As North American Host Of World Cup Of Hockey 2028

Watch - World Cup of Hockey 2028 Media Availability

'Give Them A Good Show'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Red Wings

5 Things - Flames @ Red Wings

‘I’ve Got A Lot Of Support’

Flames Drop Decision To Islanders

Game Day Notebook - 14.03.26