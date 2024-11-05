'A Special Place'

Quebec products Huberdeau, Mantha lead Flames into La Belle Province

241105_Huberdeau_Mantha
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

MONTREAL — As the Flames prepare to play their lone regular-season game in the province of Quebec Tuesday night, they’ll be counting on a pair of Quebecois forwards to lead the way.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Anthony Mantha skated together again this morning on a line with Yegor Sharangovich - two nights after both Mantha and Sharangovich lit the lamp against the Oilers.

Huberdeau leads the team with five goals on the young season, and has a chance at hitting the milestone of 500 career assists in front of family and friends tonight.

Two helpers tonight would do the trick.

Mantha, who recently celebrated his 500th career NHL game, is closely in tow, with four tallies of his own - and a team-best +6 rating - through Calgary’s first 12 games.

Head coach Ryan Huska is hopeful their partnership can continue.

"Jo, he’s a passer, and we all know he likes to move the puck,” he explained Tuesday morning. “Watching Mantha (in) years past, a little bit in what he did for us in training camp and exhibition, his size and the package that he brings, and his ability to shoot the puck, we thought there could be a bit of a marriage between the two of them with how they both like to play the game.

“So far, there have been some good stretches.”

Huberdeau hails from Saint-Jerome, to the north of the city, while Mantha’s hometown is Longueuil, east of downtown Montreal, across the St. Lawrence River.

But both will have plenty of family and friends on hand tonight.

“Montreal, it’s always like a special place,” said Huberdeau. “You’ve got a lot of friends and family.

“I think I only have one goal here, hopefully tonight, I can get my second.”

"We’re the one (that is) hungry, too, we want to come in here and make a statement"

That goal came two seasons ago, during Huberdeau’s first year as a Flame.

But overall, both he and Mantha have feasted on their hometown team over the course of their careers.

Huberdeau has 32 points in 34 career games against the Habs, while Mantha has 11 goals and 19 points in 23 career contests versus Montreal.

Needless to say, both would like that trend to continue.

“It’s going to be exciting, obviously, you’re back in Montreal,” said Mantha, whose grandfather Andre Pronovost won four Stanley Cups with the Canadiens. “You see family, friends the day before, you know they’re going to be here, cheering you on tonight.

“You’ll say a quick ‘hi’ after the game, so you want to be in a good mood.”

"It could be the difference between winning and losing"

Coming home is always special, but here, in a city steeped with hockey history, it just hits different.

Both Huberdeau and Mantha are determined to make the most of it.

“It’s always special,” said Huberdeau. “I remember coming and watching games here.

“Just being here, there’s so many people coming and supporting me, always like some chills, for sure.”

