MONTREAL — As the Flames prepare to play their lone regular-season game in the province of Quebec Tuesday night, they’ll be counting on a pair of Quebecois forwards to lead the way.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Anthony Mantha skated together again this morning on a line with Yegor Sharangovich - two nights after both Mantha and Sharangovich lit the lamp against the Oilers.

Huberdeau leads the team with five goals on the young season, and has a chance at hitting the milestone of 500 career assists in front of family and friends tonight.

Two helpers tonight would do the trick.

Mantha, who recently celebrated his 500th career NHL game, is closely in tow, with four tallies of his own - and a team-best +6 rating - through Calgary’s first 12 games.

Head coach Ryan Huska is hopeful their partnership can continue.

"Jo, he’s a passer, and we all know he likes to move the puck,” he explained Tuesday morning. “Watching Mantha (in) years past, a little bit in what he did for us in training camp and exhibition, his size and the package that he brings, and his ability to shoot the puck, we thought there could be a bit of a marriage between the two of them with how they both like to play the game.

“So far, there have been some good stretches.”

Huberdeau hails from Saint-Jerome, to the north of the city, while Mantha’s hometown is Longueuil, east of downtown Montreal, across the St. Lawrence River.

But both will have plenty of family and friends on hand tonight.

“Montreal, it’s always like a special place,” said Huberdeau. “You’ve got a lot of friends and family.

“I think I only have one goal here, hopefully tonight, I can get my second.”