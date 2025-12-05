Future Watch Update - 05.12.25

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

FutureWatch - 2x1
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

NCAA

Ethan Wyttenbach - Forward - Quinnipiac
8 goals, 14 assists, 22 points in 16 games

Wyttenbach's sensational freshman campaign continues.

Already the ECAC Rookie of the Month for October, he retained that honour in November while also being named the NCAA's Rookie of the Month earlier this week.

Wyttenbach leads all NCAA freshmen in scoring, and his 22 points are only four off the overall college hockey scoring lead.

He heads into this weekend's games at RPI and Union holding the nation's longest active point streak at eight games, and his 15 games with a point are the most of any NCAA Division I player.

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Merrimack
4 goals, 10 assists, 14 points in 12 games

Hoskin leads the Warriors in scoring as we turn the calendar to December, collecting his 10th assist of the season Nov. 26 in a loss to Notre Dame.

Merrimack hits the road this weekend for a weekend set at UConn Friday and Saturday.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Denver
5 goals, 5 assists, 10 points in 15 games

Jamieson sits tied for third among Pioneers scoring leaders this season, and his five goals are second-most among the team's blueliners.

The Calgarian and his Denver teammates, who are ranked No. 6 in the USCHO national poll, host Blake Coleman's alma mater - Miami (OH) - this weekend.

Aidan Lane - Forward - Harvard
3 goals, 0 assists, 3 points in 9 games

Lane is up to three goals in this, his freshman collegiate campaign.

Harvard wraps up their pre-holiday schedule this weekend with home games versus Yale (Friday) and Brown (Saturday).

Jaden Lipinski - Forward - Maine
2 goals, 5 assists, 7 points in 11 games

Lipinski and No. 11 Maine have a New England rivalry weekend on their hands beginning Friday, hosting New Hampshire for a two-game set.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
2 goals, 3 assists, 5 points in 12 games

Littler's second goal of the season stood up as the game-winner Nov. 28, as North Dakota defeated Bemidji State 5-3 en route to a weekend sweep.

The Fighting Hawks, ranked No. 5, visit St. Cloud State for a pair of games this weekend.

Henry Mews - Defence - Michigan
0 goals, 9 assists, 9 points in 10 games

Luke Misa - Forward - Penn State
2 goals, 1 assist, 3 points in 16 games

Misa and the Nittany Lions have a huge gap in their schedule. They're idle this weekend and won't play again until Jan. 3 at RIT.

Cullen Potter - Forward - Arizona State
5 goal, 9 assists, 14 points in 16 games

Potter is this week's National Collegiate Hockey Conference Forward of the Week after helping Arizona State sweep aside Ohio State last weekend with a pair of overtime wins.

He finished the two-game set with four points, a total that included a primary assist on the first OT goal; he scored the decider in a 4-3 extra-time win this past Saturday.

Potter sits third among Sun Devils scoring leaders. Their next action is Dec. 12 at Minnesota-Duluth.

Cole Reschny - Forward - North Dakota
2 goals, 13 assists, 15 points in 14 games

Reschny is sure to have his phone nearby this coming Monday, because that's when Hockey Canada is expected to name the players headed to the Twin Cities for the 2026 World Juniors.

He leads the Fighting Hawks with 13 assists and sits second on the team in points ahead of this weekend's two-game set at St. Cloud State.

WHL

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
2 goals, 1 assist, 3 points in 21 games

It's a busy weekend for Hurtig and the Hitmen, beginning with a Friday night contest against Prince Albert.

After a Saturday showdown in Lethbridge, they'll return home Sunday for the Enmax Teddy Bear Toss at 4 p.m. MT against Wenatchee.

Hunter Laing - Forward - Saskatoon Blades
13 goals, 13 assists, 26 points in 25 games

Laing and the Blades are next in action Sunday against the Regina Pats. His 13 goals are tied for the team lead, while his 26 points are good for second among Saskatoon skaters.

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Forward - Kingston Frontenacs
11 goals, 7 assists, 18 points in 26 games

Battaglia and the Frontenacs have a pair of home fixtures this weekend against Flint (Friday) and Barrie (Saturday).

Kingston enters the weekend one point behind Brampton for sixth place in the OHL's Eastern Conference.

USHL

Mace’o Phillips - Defence - Green Bay Gamblers
1 goal, 3 assists, 4 points in 17 games

Phillips and Team USA start the World Junior 'A' Challenge this coming Sunday in Trois-Rivieres, Que.

The Americans open up Sunday at 1 p.m. MT against Canada East before a Monday matinee against Sweden. They'll close out round-robin play at the four-team tournament Wednesday at 5 p.m. MT against Canada West.

ECHL

Etienne Morin - Defence - Rapid City Rush
1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 5 games (ECHL)
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 6 games (AHL)

Morin has split his season between the AHL's Wranglers and ECHL's Rush, but last weekend marked a pro milestone.

He scored his first career professional goal, adding an assist (and Second Star honours) in a 6-2 win Nov. 28 against Idaho.

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Rapid City Rush
4-5-0, 3.14 GAA, .915 save percentage

Sergeev made 38 saves his last time out, helping the Rush kick off a three-game set at Tahoe with a 5-2 win.

The two sides will square off again Friday and Saturday in Stateline, Nev.

Russia

Yan Matveiko - Forward - Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)
13 goals, 15 assists, 28 points in 28 games

Matveiko enters the weekend sitting third in team scoring with 28 points.

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - MHK Spartak-MAX Moskva (MHL)
7-6-0, 2.73 GAA, .926 save percentage

Yegorov's .926 save percentage is the best he's posted in his young career to date.

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
12-5-0, 1.90 GAA, .932 save percentage, 2 shutouts

Zarubin ranks seventh among MHL netminders with 1,168 minutes played, and he's one of three NHL-drafted netminders in the circuit with a sub-2.00 goals-against average.

Sweden

Jakob Leander - Defence - HV71 U20
1 goal, 5 assists, 6 points in 20 games

Theo Stockselius - Forward - Djurgardens
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 2 games (SHL)
1 goal, 8 assists, 9 points in 7 games (U20)

Stockselius was likely to have been named to Sweden's World Juniors entry, but unfortunately, he continues to recover from a skate cut suffered in October.

