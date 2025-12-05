Future Watch Update - 05.12.25

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Merrimack

4 goals, 10 assists, 14 points in 12 games

Hoskin leads the Warriors in scoring as we turn the calendar to December, collecting his 10th assist of the season Nov. 26 in a loss to Notre Dame.

Merrimack hits the road this weekend for a weekend set at UConn Friday and Saturday.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Denver

5 goals, 5 assists, 10 points in 15 games

Jamieson sits tied for third among Pioneers scoring leaders this season, and his five goals are second-most among the team's blueliners.

The Calgarian and his Denver teammates, who are ranked No. 6 in the USCHO national poll, host Blake Coleman's alma mater - Miami (OH) - this weekend.

Aidan Lane - Forward - Harvard

3 goals, 0 assists, 3 points in 9 games

Lane is up to three goals in this, his freshman collegiate campaign.

Harvard wraps up their pre-holiday schedule this weekend with home games versus Yale (Friday) and Brown (Saturday).

Jaden Lipinski - Forward - Maine

2 goals, 5 assists, 7 points in 11 games

Lipinski and No. 11 Maine have a New England rivalry weekend on their hands beginning Friday, hosting New Hampshire for a two-game set.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota

2 goals, 3 assists, 5 points in 12 games

Littler's second goal of the season stood up as the game-winner Nov. 28, as North Dakota defeated Bemidji State 5-3 en route to a weekend sweep.

The Fighting Hawks, ranked No. 5, visit St. Cloud State for a pair of games this weekend.