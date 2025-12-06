5 Things - Flames vs. Mammoth

1. Home Fires Burning

They sent the fans home with smiles on their faces Thursday against Minnesota.

And the Flames will look to do it again in an early Saturday start, as Calgary goes in search of their third home win on the spin against Utah, with puck drop set for 5 p.m. MT. GET TICKETS

Now 5-4-2 on home ice, the Flames have collected points in four straight Scotiabank Saddledome fixtures, as well as in six of their last seven contests under the Saddle, a run dating back to Oct. 22.

But what stood out Thursday, according to forward Matt Coronato, was his group's compete level. Faced with eight minutes in penalties to kill off in the first period, his group buckled down and did the job, before the offence woke up and broke a deadlock in the third period.

"We play really hard as a group, but I think we’re playing smart and putting the two together," Coronato said Friday. "I think (Thursday) night was one of our best efforts."

Tonight, they'll aim to replicate that effort against a Utah team that's given them fits since they came into existence at the start of last season. The Flames have yet to earn a victory against the Hockey Club / Mammoth, though only one of their prior four encounters has taken place inside the friendly confines of the 'Dome.

The Utahns will be coming in hot, too. The Mammoth were in action Friday night in Vancouver and tonight marks the final outing in a season-long, six-game road trip that started with three defeats before a lopsided 7-0 shutout win in Anaheim on Wednesday.

But regardless of the opponent - or their travel schedule - Coronato and Co. are eager to dictate the play, much like they did against Minnesota.

And according to the young winger, it all starts with pace.

"I think we need to play fast," he said. "When we’re moving our feet and moving pucks quick, that’s when we’re at our best.

"Whether it’s stretching it out, or just having speed through the middle, it’s a really important piece for us."