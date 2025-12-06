Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Mammoth

Calgary's projected lines and pairings against Utah

By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames gear up for a Saturday night showdown against the Mammoth at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 5:00 p.m. MT puck drop. Sportsnet West will have the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Jake Bean

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

