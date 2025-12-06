Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Mammoth

The Flames gear up for a Saturday night showdown against the Mammoth at the Scotiabank Saddledome for a 5:00 p.m. MT puck drop. Sportsnet West will have the television broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 has the radio call.
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley - Jake Bean
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf